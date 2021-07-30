Artist Christopher Klein of Lithia is presenting ‘A Retrospective of His Art From 1980 to the Present’ at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon, through the end of July.

There are 71 pieces in the show. About half are his surreal work (still life with a surreal aspect), and the other half is landscape and portraits.

Klein’s medium is mostly oil, but he also draws, etches and uses other paints.

Klein draws every day. He mixes in some painting. In addition, as a trained and experienced graphic artist, he works on pieces for long-standing clients. He also takes commissions.

Klein comes from a large family. Growing up, being a professional artist was not really an option. However, he never let go of his love of and talent for art, and over the years, he has perfected his craft. He worked as a 3D engraver and eventually studied graphic art.

Now that he is retired, he is able to spend time in his studio and has entered area shows, including the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show. Klein has an etching press, and he makes his own holiday cards. In college, he studied under James Mullen, a professor at SUNY Oneonta. Mullen has work in the Smithsonian and one or two of Klein’s cards are in the collection.

Klein serves as the president of the Brandon League of Fine Arts (BLFA). Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, members of BLFA are able to meet in person. BLFA meets on the third Monday of each month at Center Place. A Paint and Take is held at 6:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. and a demonstration takes place at 8 p.m. The meetings are open to all.

Klein said, “Face-to-face contact with other artists is important for artists. It is good to meet others and get to learn about events in the area. You can learn new techniques.”

Klein added, “I encourage young artists to join BLFA. It is a good experience and will show you how to enter shows and learn to network with fellow artists.”

To learn more about Klein and his art, please follow him on Instagram and visit http://www.christopherleoklein.com. To learn more about BLFA, follow it on Facebook or contact Klein at 516-220-8246.