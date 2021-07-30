If you, your child or teen are interested in learning to create fine art and artisan-style pieces, you can register for art classes with Winthrop Arts. Classes are held at the Art Factory, located 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview. Winthrop Arts offers art classes for children 5 years old and up, teens (in sixth grade and above) and adults (Ceramics on Monday evenings). Classes begin on Tuesday, August 10.

The hours and classes vary each day, but generally classes are held during the hours of 3 to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Specialty classes highlighting painting will be held on select Saturdays throughout the year beginning in September.

Winthrop Arts began offering Basket Weaving classes with Peggy McCarson this past year. These classes will continue throughout the year on select Thursday evenings, and through them, students learn to handcraft woven baskets.

New classes that have been added for this coming year includes Comics, Anime and Graphics with Mariel on Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. This class is set up in four-week sessions and is good for students 7 years and older. There will also be a Ceramics class with Marta on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. This Ceramics class is designed for students of any age over 5. Art with Alexa on Mondays from 3-4:30 p.m. will feature fine artisan crafts for children 5 and up.

Registration for all of the classes is available at www.winthroparts.org. A registration fee of $35 per family is required. Classes are $15 each with a minimum of four weeks. The exception to the price and number of classes applies to the Saturday painting classes and basket weaving. All students for all classes must preregister. There are no drop-in classes unless otherwise advertised.

Children, teens and adults can let their creative side shine. No experience is necessary and all materials are provided.

Bryant Martinez, lead art instructor for Winthrop Arts, said, “We have expanded the types of classes that we offer over the years. However, the mission of Winthrop Arts has never changed. We want everyone to feel free to come and take classes and learn to create art with us. We are truly artists creating art with other artists.”

Students are encouraged to enter area art shows, including the annual Winthrop Arts Children’s Art Show, the Hillsborough County Fair Fine Arts Show and the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show.

For more information and to register for classes, please visit www.winthroparts.org. If you have questions, please contact Kathy at 758-5161 or kathy@winthroparts.org.