Cora Simon is co-owner of Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training offers a variety of firearm training and concealed carry classes. Training classes are for anyone considering applying for a Concealed Carry Permit or looking to learn more about protecting your family with a sound home defense plan, Our Concealed Carry and Home Defense Fundamentals training details how to understand conflict avoidance and situational awareness, the basics of handguns and other firearms, the fundamentals of shooting, the physiology of violent confrontations, and the legal characteristics of using deadly force. All levels of experience and training are welcome.

