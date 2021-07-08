The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is pleased to announce the Ambassador Team for 2021. The pandemic was a trying time for local businesses, and the GRCC is excited to continue building the economic engine in Southern Hillsborough County.

Jeff Caetano, communications coordinator for the GRCC, explained their role, saying, “Ambassadors are highly visible, prestigious volunteers who serve as the chamber’s primary liaison to Chamber investors. Considered the goodwill arm of the chamber, the Ambassador Team plays an essential role in investor recruitment, communication and retention, and each ambassador is charged with conveying investor needs, questions and concerns to chamber staff, keeping our chamber in line with our investors’ desires.”

GRCC investors are business owners who continually seek to ‘invest’ in the community. Ambassadors work with potential and current investors to plug them into the GRCC community and work as a team to support local businesses.

For example, besides being a networking organization, the GRCC seeks to continually give back. On Wednesday, August 4, it will hold its annual Teaching for Excellence event, where local businesses donate teaching and school supplies for new teachers to the area. The GRCC holds events like this throughout the year, and ambassadors are one way to help spread the word among the business community.

Leading the Ambassador Team is Mike Jones, Florida DOE Vocational Rehabilitation, and Tammy See, OEL Heating & Cooling. The following GRCC investors were the first to complete the criteria and receive approval for being part of this fresh Ambassador Team:

• Lisa Jordan, Accent American, Inc.

• Lisa Tackus, Align Right Realty Riverview

• Chris Cioffi, All American Title Insurance, Inc.

• Gary Bancroft, American Water & Windows

• Craig Beckinger, An ABC Event, Inc.

• Jennifer Caskey, CenterState Bank (Riverview)

• Joe Eletto, CENTURY 21 Beggins

• Elena Westrop, Charity Clothing Pickup

• Cora Simon, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant

• Melissa Bell, ER 24/7 in Riverview, a Department of Brandon Regional Hospital

• Chris Nelson, LegalShield

• Pat Magruder, Magruder Agency, Inc.

• Dawn Myers, Myers Law, P.A.

• Melissa Hartmann, Osprey Observer

• Susan Hill, Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale

• Michael Beiter, Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC

• Richard Rohde, R Processor, Inc.

• Joe Nichols, Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union

• Renee Scott, Renee Scott Insurance Agency

• Jill Jofko, Riverview Woman’s Club

• Jennifer King, Rodan + Fields

• Annette Bilyeu, Spectrum Business

• Jen Friedrichsen, T&J Painting LLC

• Melissa Roberts, The Observer News

• Eric Soncrant, Art Monkey Emporium

• Denise Williams, Williams Marketing & Consulting, LLC.

Each ambassador makes a commitment to build lasting relationships with the community in order to build a loyal, committed base that will continue to support, participate and invest in the chamber. To learn more about Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and the GRCC Ambassador Team, contact the chamber office at 234-5944 or visit www.riverviewchamber.com.