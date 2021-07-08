The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Team began in 2015 to promote veteran and active duty programs that support our local men and women. The chamber supports and actively promotes veteran-owned and operated businesses. This month, it is holding an event to tell veterans what they offer.

“The Military Affairs Committee of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce builds and strengthens relationships between area businesses, community, military, veterans and their families by offering support and providing awareness through education to the local community,” said the chamber’s executive director, Melanie Davis. “The Military Affairs Team understands that many servicemen and women have a hard time transitioning to civilian life.”

The chamber is kicking off a campaign to recruit veterans to be a part of the chamber family so they may apply their passion and expertise in places where they are needed throughout the community.

“Veterans for a Stronger SouthShore is a campaign to welcome veterans and their families to feel welcome and included in our community and to show them how much the community values what they bring to the table,” said Annafe’ Coburn, SouthShore Chamber executive assistant and veteran. “This event came about as a way to bring the chamber, veterans and the community together—the start of a supportive and inclusive relationship.”

The chamber will be hosting an event at My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin on Sunday, July 18 from 4-8 p.m.

“If you are a veteran in the SouthShore community, we invite you and your family to join us for a few fun-filled hours,” Davis said. “We will treat you to a delicious summer-style barbecue dinner, cold beverages, activities for the whole family and more. We want to meet you, thank you for your service and tell you all about the goals we have for our Military Affairs Team at the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. There are so many opportunities to become more active in our community and help make a difference.”

The chamber would like to introduce SouthShore veterans to some nonprofits in the area that look for mentors and/or resources that our veterans may be willing to offer.

“There is a lot of need in our nearby communities and we value the training and resources our local veterans have,” Davis said. “We hope to connect the two for the benefit of the organizations as well as the veterans.”

If you would like to learn more about the chamber’s Veterans for a Stronger SouthShore campaign or if you are a veteran and you’d like to attend the event on July 18, visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org.