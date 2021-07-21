The historic downtown district of Plant City is a charming and alluring place. In the last year or so, it has also seen a tremendous growth of independently owned and operated restaurants, bars and shops. The area along S. Evers St. is an especially good example of this wonderful transformation.

Three Hands Mead Company, located at 111 S. Evers St. is one of the newest establishments. Three Hands Mead Company is owned and operated by husband and wife Jamie Paff and Cody Lenz, residents of Plant City.

According to Lenz, “The idea for the meadery came up almost two years ago after a meeting the city held to gauge interest in a craft beverage establishment in downtown Plant City.”

Lenz explained, “We have been making mead as home brewers for the last seven years. I spent three years working under Jared Gilbert at Cigar City Cider & Mead in Ybor City. We have also used the talented mead makers in the Tampa Bay Area Mead Makers homebrew club for feedback and suggestions to improve our product.”

Lenz said, “We chose mead because it is something we enjoy making, and drinking, and wanted to share it with the masses.”

Mead is wine based on honey instead of grapes. You can add fruits, spices, peppers, coffee or maple syrup. The possibilities are endless. The main differences between meads would be the ingredients used, the level of sweetness and the level of alcohol in the recipe.

Lenz said, “We also offer craft beer, hard ciders and hard seltzers. We are also expanding our nonalcoholic options.”

Lenz explained the name ‘Three Hands Mead Company’: “The name comes from our homebrewing days where one of us would be working on a batch and would get ourselves in a position that would require a third hand to make sure things got done correctly.”

Three Hands Mead Company is open Wednesday to Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-9 p.m.

Other fun spots to visit are Roots Tap Room & Wine Bar, located at 101 S. Evers St., and The Tipsy Bookworm, located at 115 S. Evers. St.

For more information, you can follow each establishment on Facebook.