If you are looking for some fun activities this summer for the whole family and other opportunities to plug into the community, look no further than Southside Baptist Church. Summertime can be challenging for families to keep children occupied, families can definitely take advantage of some good, clean, wholesome activities.

Vacation Bible School (VBS) is being offered from Sunday, July 25 to Thursday, July 29 from 6-8 p.m. The theme this year is ‘Destination Dig.’ Dinner is being served to families each evening of VBS from 5:15-5:50 p.m.

“Our Family Ministry Team’s goal is to come alongside parents in our church and surrounding community to help and support them while they are raising little ones using the truth of God’s Word,” said Brianna Simpson, children’s director at Southside Baptist. “We know that many families in our area may be struggling with providing food during the summer months or just have a busy week and don’t have the time to cook a fresh hot meal. Free dinners are a wonderful way for us to outreach to the entire family and share the love of Christ at the same time.”

Children can expect five evenings packed with excitement and fun at Destination Dig, including sifting out dance moves in worship rally, unearthing some dirt in recreation and digging up the truth about Jesus by exploring real-life archaeological finds.

“Personally, my favorite part of VBS week is how children open up their hearts and minds to the VBS experience and above all, the Lord,” said Simpson. “Most children start off so shy and by the end of the week they are diving in, asking questions, dancing, singing at the top of their lungs, and just being children. Making these connections are so important to the lives of those in our community, connecting generations and spreading the wonderful news of the gospel.”

Registration is limited to 100 children (completed Kindergarten through fifth grade). Families must sign up by pre-registering at www.southsidebrandon.org/vbs before Sunday, July 25. A friendly reminder that there are COVID-19 protocols in place regarding nightly cleaning of all classrooms and sanitizing stations.

Other activities being offered at Southside Baptist include a student ice cream social (sixth-12th grade) on Wednesday, July 28 from 8:15-9:30 p.m. (following VBS). Beginning in August, the church is hosting an adult’s coffee and discipleship hour with nursery and children’s activities provided starting on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (official start date to be announced on our church website).

For more information, follow the church’s Facebook page or visit www.southsidebrandon.org or call 689-6049. Southside Baptist is located at 415 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.