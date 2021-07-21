This summer, our local community will have the opportunity to go on a safari adventure and save the rainforest with the help of local puppeteer and storyteller Katie Adams.

Adams is the owner of Make Believe Theater and she has the ability to take her audiences on a journey of imagination, inspiration and edification. She has been a professional puppet artist since 1986 and a storyteller since 2000. She loves to bring puppet shows and storytelling to audiences in our community and beyond.

“I love to inspire a love of stories, reading, theater and visual arts, with highly entertaining performances that advance the arts of puppetry and storytelling,” Adams said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be performing in front of a live audience again this summer.”

Adams will be performing her Save the Rainforest: Salvar la Selva Tropical puppet show to Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association on July 21 and 22.

“This show will feature amazing, endangered animals of the Amazon Rainforest and show us why we need to protect them,” Adams said.

Inspired by the book The Great Kapok Tree by Lynn Cherry and with over 15 colorful puppets in a lush jungle setting, Adams will evoke the delicate balance of the Rainforest ecology.

“This immersive show features puppets, shadow puppets, some Spanish language and indigenous music with a message of animal and nature conservation,” Adams said. “This show was originally created by Frank Lakus.”

On August 3 and 4, Adams will be doing her Animal Safari Stories storytelling show at Center Place as well.

Center Place’s guests will get to go on an adventure with Adams.

“Guests will travel around the world and hear folk tales about animals that reflect on ourselves,” Adams said. “This storytelling show will include a variety of rhythm instruments, mime, audience participation and a beautiful jungle backdrop. Children especially enjoy participating with animal movements and sounds. The stories in this popular show are Anansi and his Six Sons, from Africa; Coyote and the Laughing Butterflies, from the Southwest United States; Papagayo, from the Amazon rainforest; and The Crocodile’s Tale, from the Philippines.”

There will be two puppet shows on July 21 and 22 at Center Place. The first show each day is at 2:30 p.m. and the second show is at 6:30 p.m., which will be a pajama party. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas and bring a blanket, pillow or sleeping bag to sit on and enjoy the puppet show.

There will also be two storytelling shows on August 3 and 4 at Center Place. The storytelling times each day are at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. storytelling show will be a pajama party as well. Tickets for all shows are $5.

To register for any of Adams’ shows, call 685-8888. To learn more about Adams’ Make Believe Theater, visit www.katieadamstheater.com.