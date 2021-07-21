Calling all wizards, witches and even muggles. A birthday celebration for the Boy Who Lived will be held on Friday, July 30 (a day before his actual birthday on July 31) from 5-8 p.m. in McCall Park in downtown Plant City. Plant City Main Street will host the Harry Potter’s Birthday Celebration in conjunction with their Last Friday in Downtown event.

Jerilyn Rumbarger, Executive Director of Plant City Main Street said, “This is Main Street’s second year supporting our downtown merchants who have hosted the event for several years in the past. Last year the birthday fell on the last Friday of the month but due to COVID-19, we were not able to host an official last Friday event. But with safety protocols in place and the opportunity to increase revenue for the downtown businesses, we received approval from the City to host a socially distanced event.”

This year’s event will be complete with food trucks, vendors, photo ops and lots of Harry Potter-themed fun.

Rumbarger said, “This is an event that the majority of our downtown businesses participate in. From butterbeer, chocolate frogs, Harry Potter LEGO sets and more, there truly is something for everyone.” You can find butterbeer at Krazy Kup located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd, chocolate frogs at The Kandy Shoppe located at 106 NE. Drane St. and Harry Potter LEGO sets at Brick City Bricks located at 107 E. Reynolds St.

Rumbarger added, “One of our businesses even offers the opportunity to put on the Sorting Hat so you know exactly what Hogwarts House you belong to.”

This fun takes place at Tub Treats located at 106 NE. Drane St. in Plant City.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume. Plant City Main Street will have photo opportunities at the Train Depot again, including Platform 9 3/4. Rumbarger said, “It is always fun to watch downtown Plant City transform into Hogwarts each year.”

Rumbarger added, “We would like to thank our Title Sponsor for this event, T-Mobile, as well as our partners with Tampa Bay Food Truck Rally.”

Attendees can find more information on Plant City Main Street’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pcmainstreet.