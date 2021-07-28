There is something for everyone at Westfield Brandon, especially with the newly announced slate of retail and dining offerings arriving at the shopping center.

Adding to the destination’s lineup of popular and convenient shops and grab-and-go dining will be:

• FYE, a leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise.

• Charlotte Russe; opening this summer near Books-A-Million, Charlotte Russe returns to Westfield Brandon offering the latest clothing, footwear and accessories trends.

• The Pampered Peach, a wax bar that has created a process using speed waxing techniques in combination with a proprietary blend of wax that leaves skin feeling super smooth in less than a few minutes.

• DAZ Hijab; started by three sisters, DAZ Hijab offers a variety of hijabs, clothing and accessories for every occasion. DAZ Hijab will open this summer near Apple.

• Avis Rent a Car, now open near the east entrance. Avis offers a full-service car rental agency available at the mall.

• Adore Cosmetics, which offers innovations in organic skin care products that are mostly powered by stem cells from plants.

• Swaidan; with new urban styles, a great selection of jeans, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, belts and accessories, Swaidan has fashionable clothing for all ages.

• Mintwist, a transformational juice bar offering tasty combinations of fruits and vegetables in South America. Mintwist juices, waters, smoothies and shots are made with high-quality ingredients at very affordable prices to ensure that everyone can enjoy.

• Luxx Vanity, offering luxury vanities to complete your space. Find everything from luxurious floor mirrors to vanity stations with plenty of storage.

• Dream Diamonds; specializing in custom jewelry and luxury watches, Dream Diamonds offers the lowest prices in town for 10-karat, 14-karat and 18-karat gold jewelry.

• And lastly, Re-Bath, the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling company, opened its showroom in Westfield Brandon this April near Macy’s. If your bathrooms are outdated and can use an upgrade, Re-Bath can help.

“We are thrilled to welcome 11 diverse retail options at Westfield Brandon. The addition of so many national, regional and local favorites demonstrates how Westfield Brandon is a premier shopping center that offers brands and experiences our customers crave,” said Dawn Arvidson, marketing director at Westfield. “We are excited to offer more experiential and service offerings that make the center a one-stop destination for our guests.”

Westfield Brandon is conveniently located eight miles east of downtown Tampa at the convergence of three major highways. Serving one of the fastest-growing suburban communities on the Florida Gulf Coast, this property showcases a wide variety of popular retailers and restaurants, including a new P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Michael Kors, Apple, Sephora, MAC, Fossil, Oakley, Bahama Breeze Island Grille and The Cheesecake Factory.

For more information about the center’s retail offerings, along with openings and new arrivals, please visit www.westfield.com/brandon.