Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association just keeps getting better and better. We are excited to let the community know that we are bringing back our theater programs. We are doing this by having Katie Adams, local puppeteer and storyteller, join us at Center Place.

Adams will be doing her Save the Rainforest puppet shows at Center Place from Wednesday-Thursday, July 21-22. There will be two shows each day at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with the 6:30 p.m. show having a pajama party theme. “I am super excited to be back at Center Place and performing my puppet show in front of a live audience,” Adams said.

From Tuesday-Wednesday, August 3-4, Adams will be doing her storytelling show, Animal Safari Stories. Again, the show times will be 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day, with the 6:30 p.m. show having a pajama party theme.

The community has also got involved with helping bring theater programming back to Center Place. The Osprey Observer, local realtors Todd Allen of Florida Executive Realty and Kerin Clarkin of The Kerin Group and local attorney Mike Owen are sponsors of Adams’ puppet shows. “Anything to do with kids and Center Place is important to me,” Owen said. Through its sponsorships, Center Place is able to make the ticket costs for all of Adams’ shows just $5 for the community. “This is our Summer Theater Ticket Special,” Owen said.

Another fun thing that is happening at Center Place is its pop-up programming. Center Place held its Charcuterie School Pop-Up class with The Seasoned Corner on July 8. It was a sellout class and a great time was had by all who attended. “I was so thrilled that I was able to host my charcuterie class at Center Place,” said Serivan Santos, owner of The Seasoned Corner. “Center Place and the Osprey Observer are helping me get my business known in the Brandon community.”

Center Place’s next pop-up class will be a Mad Hatter Tea Blending class with Regalitea on Thursday, August 12 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets cost $40 and include food, wine and tea blending materials. Guests are encouraged to go over the top by wearing big hats and fun attire. “This will be an Alice in Wonderland high tea,” said Center Place’s executive board president, Ryan Odiorne. “We want everyone to get dressed up and have a lot of fun at this pop-up class.”

If you’d like to register for the Mad Hatter Tea Blending class or if you’d like to get at $5 ticket to either of Adams’ shows, contact Center Place at 685-8888. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B next to the Brandon Regional Library.