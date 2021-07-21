By Makenzie Atkins

With over 1.7 million wreaths placed in 2020, Wreaths Across America is hoping to create that same kind of impact by the end of this year. With the effect on donations from the pandemic, the organization will need some help. Wreaths Across America is looking for donations to fund the wreaths for the Wreaths of Remembrance ceremony at the American Legion Cemetery on Saturday, December 18.

Just as the pandemic hurt many businesses and organizations in the past year, Wreaths Across America has had a hard time fundraising for the Wreaths of Remembrance ceremony. With over 700 headstones at the American Legion Cemetery that need a wreath this year, the organization is asking for help. Donations of any size can be made by cash or check mailed to the post at 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa. Cash may also be dropped off at the post any Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wreaths of Remembrance, the ceremony at the American Legion Cemetery will take place on December 18 at 12 Noon. The ceremony is held in order to help the veterans’ spirits live on. A wreath is laid and the name of the individual is said aloud in remembrance.

“The laying of the wreath symbols triumph over death, it implies that family and friends or any individual is letting all know that the individual’s soul lives on,” said Bonnie O’Brien from the Cemetery Board at American Legion Post Five.

Anyone who attends Wreaths of Remembrance in December is invited to place a wreath on a headstone at the American Legion Cemetery. Being a part of the ceremony will allow you to show your respect for the men and women who served.

Wreaths Across America wants to honor the men and women who fight all throughout the year for our freedom by celebrating them during the holidays. Many families across America have loved ones who have served or are serving. By placing wreaths on the headstones of those who have served, Wreaths Across America is showing that we will never forget all that the veterans have done for us.

For more information contact O’Brien at obrienb43@yahoo.com, call 810-1727 or visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.