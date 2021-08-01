As a multitalented workforce development professional with more than 10 years of experience in all phases of career development and more, Latoya Cave, owner of 1ST Leap Workforce Consulting, turned her hidden talent into an opportunity that helps job hunters reach their career goals professionally.

Prior to launching 1ST Leap Workforce Consulting in 2017, Cave served in the military until 2012. She also worked in a corporate environment. Through the encouragement of her husband, Cave became a certified professional writing resume (CPWR) and opened 1ST Leap Workforce Consulting. With it being located here in Riverview, it does provide local and virtual resume as well as career consulting services to clients spanning all 50 states and Canada.

Cave shared what makes 1ST Leap Workforce Consulting unique.

“We genuinely pride ourselves on being community business based on trust and relationships,” Cave said.

1ST Leap Workforce Consulting assists mid to high-level career professionals with building career confidence and success in their career journeys. It offers professional resume writing services, provides strategies to set clients apart in the ever-changing market and it consults clients on career path clarity. In addition, it assists employers with strategies to help with recruitment, retention and hiring processes to advance the employment success rate through well-written job descriptions and much more.

Cave mentioned how individuals can benefit from the services that her business provides.

“As a professional in the industry, the most significant benefit of my service is offering my clients high-quality writing and career consulting, which saves them valuable time during their job search,” Cave said.

“Our resume writing services accentuate career positives with a keen focus on their experiences, accomplishments and skills,” she added.

Overall, Cave said that whether it’s an online or a physical meet-up, representatives are there to assist clients’ professional growth with confidence and assurance that they are not alone in the career struggles they face.

For more information, visit www.1stleapworkforce.com. To book a 15-minute one-on-consultation, go to https://calendly.com/firstleapwc/resume-consultation. The business is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.