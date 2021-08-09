Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Granny’s Attic Sale At St. Andrew’s UMC

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is hosting its Granny’s Attic Summer Sale on Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and take a look at its gently used merchandise, including books, games, kitchen items, home decor, accessories and more.

It is also seeking vendors for its Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30. For more information, call the church office at 689-6849, email info@saumc.net or visit www.saumc.net.

B Street Market Place Is Looking For Vendors

B Street Market Place will be starting in October and running through April, skipping January, and it is looking for vendors for the events. The markets will be held at Keller Williams Realty, located at 2350 E. SR 60 in Valrico, on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration fee is $40 per market or if you register for all six markets in advance the rate is reduced to $35.

Please reach out to the Brownlee Group at 413-4229 for more information.

Local Student Receives National Honor

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced that Nabiha Warsi from Riverview has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Upcoming Events

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is holding its general meetings in the clubhouse located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon on Thursday, August 5 and Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m.

Wild Thing Bowling is taking place on Sunday, August 29 from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $12 and sponsorship of the event is available for $50. Tickets and more information are available at www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org.

Make Your Own Bath Bomb At Center Place

Center Place’s yoga mother and daughter duo from Well Rooted Wellness will be teaching guests how to create their own bath bombs. The class will take place on Thursday, September 16 from 6-9 p.m. at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

The cost for the class is $40 and includes wine, food and supplies for making bath bombs. To register for the class, call Center Place on 685-8888.

Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Groups Now Meeting

Care partners of those with any type of memory loss, whether family, friends or professionals, need to be equipped with the knowledge to best support their loved ones. A great way to learn and share are the new hybrid Alzheimer’s Association support groups, which are now being held via Zoom and in person at Tessera of Brandon.

One is an evening group and the other is midday. The evening group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. (Zoom meeting number: 897 6781 0479; password: evening). The midday meeting is on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. (Zoom meeting number: 869 4044 7508; password: support).

Tessera of Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. Call 607-6880 for more information.

Chill Cawfee Hosts Wellness Luncheons

Chill Cawfee will be presenting monthly Wellness Luncheons with Dr. Kelly King at Releaf MD. The luncheons will answer questions about CBD medical marijuana, ailments that qualify, products that are available at dispensaries and the processing of state information.

Dates for upcoming luncheons are Saturday, August 21 and Saturday, September 18. The luncheons will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The luncheon charge is $5, which will include pizza from Rosati’s, and space is limited.

For more information and a list of in-store events, visit www.chillcawfee.com or follow its Facebook page @chillcawfee.