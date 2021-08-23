Hillsborough County, Fla. (Aug. 19, 2021) – A new antibody therapy site in Hillsborough County opened today with access at King Forest Park on 8008 E. Chelsea St. in Tampa. The site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The site is expected to treat about 300 patients daily using monoclonal antibodies that can prevent hospitalization or death in high-risk patients with COVID-19. Treatment is free and can be administered regardless of whether a patient has been vaccinated. Residents 12 years and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization are eligible for this treatment.

Residents who wish to get the treatment can make an appointment through patientportalfl.com, or they can drive up to the site and be seen the same day. Masks will be required on site.

In clinical trials, monoclonal antibody treatment showed a 70 percent reduction in hospitalization and death.

The only entrance to Hillsborough County’s King Forest Park, located at 8008 E. Chelsea St. in Tampa, is off Orient Rd. just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. This is the only way to access the site

For more information, call the Florida Department of Health Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Support Line at 850-344-9637.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system. For general County information, call (813) 272-5900, the County's main information line.