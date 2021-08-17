The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County offers a multitude of services to the residents of Hillsborough County. Among its services are multiple locations of the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers.

On July 16, the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County unveiled a newly renovated Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Plant City. The new location is located at 301 N. Palmer St. (between Baker St. and Reynolds St.) in downtown Plant City.

The new location is a 7,900-square-foot building that provides universal services such as developmental playgroups, health and safety education classes. The Glazer Children’s Museum is providing exhibits to provide parents and children with opportunities to learn through play.

The Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Plant City is managed by Lutheran Services Florida. The Children’s Board Family Resource Centers strengthen informal supports that are crucial to our most precious resource, our children and families. They also create stronger bonds within families and social and cultural networks to form a connected community.

Sandra Murman, former Hillsborough County commissioner and current Glazer Children’s Museum Board member, said, “In addition to offering the developmental playgroups and health and safety education classes, the Children’s Board has partnered with the Glazer Children’s Museum to offer a ‘pop-up’ exhibit experience that gives children the unique opportunity to learn through play. The Children’s Board should be commended for opening their seventh Resource Center to help all children with early education and support regardless of where they live in our community.”

The Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Plant City is open from Monday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; on Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and on Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The services offered at this location includes a Mobile Medical Clinic, for which appointments are required. It offers vision, hearing and developmental screenings, for which no appointment is required. It also offers car seat safety classes, CPR and first aid classes, dental services, safe sitter classes and Safe@Home classes.

All services are provided at no cost to Hillsborough County residents.

Since 2013, the Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Plant City has offered programs and services to ensure children of all abilities are healthy and safe, developmentally on track, have family support and are ready to learn prior to going to kindergarten. The Children’s Board Family Resource Centers were created to support families, foster community connections and promote a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.familysupporthc.org or www.childrensboard.org.