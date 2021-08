Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of August 20-26, 2021 (published on August 27, 2021).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

August 13-19, 2021: 13,856

August 20-26, 2021: 11,804

Cases:

August 13-19, 2021: 11,161

August 20-26, 2021: 11,811

New case positivity:

August 13-19, 2021: 22.2%

August 20-26, 2021: 18.9%

Cases per 100,000 population:

August 13-19, 2021: 739.8

August 20-26, 2021: 782.9

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

August 13-19, 2021: 785,766

August 20-26, 2021: 799,619

Percent ages 12+ vaccinated:

August 13-19, 2021: 61%

August 20-26, 2021: 62%

Cases:

August 13-19, 2021: 193,819

August 20-26, 2021: 205,706

Case positivity:

August 13-19, 2021: 20.8%

August 20-26, 2021: 21.5%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

August 13-19, 2021: 225,491

August 20-26, 2021: 192,408

Cases:

August 13-19, 2021: 150,118

August 20-26, 2021: 151,749

New case positivity:

August 13-19, 2021: 19.8%

August 20-26, 2021: 16.8%

Cases per 100,000 population:

August 13-19, 2021: 683.1

August 20-26, 2021: 690.5

Deaths:

August 13-19, 2021: 346

August 20-26, 2021: 389

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

August 13-19, 2021: 12,691,414

August 20-26, 2021: 12,916,873

Percent ages 12+ vaccinated:

August 13-19, 2021: 66%

August 20-26, 2021: 68%

Cases:

August 13-19, 2021: 3,027,954

August 20-26, 2021: 3,179,714

Case positivity:

August 13-19, 2021: 19.8%

August 20-26, 2021: 20.3%

Deaths:

August 13-19, 2021: 42,252

August 20-26, 2021: 43,979

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/).