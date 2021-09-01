Love First Christian Center is offering classes this month on a variety of topics, from sharing grief to parenting.

GriefShare (Virtual)—Tuesday, September 7 to Tuesday, November 30, 2021 (13 weeks).

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. It may be hard for you to feel optimistic about the future right now. If you’ve lost a spouse, child, family member or friend, you’ve probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel. This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and have many questions about things you’ve never faced before.

A recent attendee said, “Going to GriefShare feels like having warm arms wrapped around you when you’re shivering.” To register, visit lfcc.tv/register.

Art of Parenting (Virtual)—Monday, September 13 to Monday, November 1 (eight weeks).

Art of Parenting is a Small-Group Series that will guide parents on their journey to make their faith a core aspect to their parenting. You will learn intentional, biblical instruction and Christ-centered plans that “aim children’s hearts toward God.” Parents will gain fresh insights on parenting children of different ages and plan unique ways to enhance each child’s personality and gifting. To register, visit lfcc.tv/register.

Single & Parenting (Virtual)—Monday, September 13 to Monday, December 6 (13 weeks).

Other people don’t truly understand how tough it is to be a single parent—day after day. Sometimes you want to give up, and that’s a normal reaction since you’re doing the job of two people. You should be tired. This group addresses how to deal with your deep-down worries and your day-to-day struggles. To register, visit lfcc.tv/register.

How to Understand God’s Word (Virtual)— Tuesday, September 14 to Tuesday, November 16 (10 weeks).

There are certain teachings of the Bible that every Christian must know. Knowing the basic teachings of the Bible is important because what we believe affects how we live. Whether you’re a relatively new believer in Jesus or a mature Christian looking for a better understanding of the basics of the faith, Christian Beliefs is for you. You will learn about the Bible, the characteristics of God, what it means that we are created in the image of God, what God has done for us in Christ, the purpose of the church and much more.

To register, visit lfcc.tv/register.