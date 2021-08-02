By Pauline Derry

Tampa’s Bass Pro Shops recently donated over 600 fishing combos, rods and reels to local nonprofit organization Take a Kid Fishing, Inc. as part of its annual Gone Fishing National Donation Day that took place on June 10.

This year, over 40,000 refurbished rods and reels were donated to nonprofit organizations across the country. The gently used fishing equipment was brought in by customers in return for discounts on new gear.

“We’re thrilled to be such an important part of introducing kids and their families in our community to the fun of fishing. They’re choosing to put down the phones and video games and spend quality time in the outdoors making wonderful family memories,” said Jarron Ritchie, Bass Pro Shops Tampa general manager.

William Dunn, founder and CEO of Take a Kid Fishing, Inc., and his team change the lives of fatherless and foster kids by mentoring them and taking them on fishing trips where they learn the importance of life skills and, most importantly, are shown that someone cares about them.

“Their donation enables me to bless less fortunate kids in the community. A lot of the kids live in foster care and are unable to afford the equipment to fish. I give away eight to 10 rods at a time, so donations like this help us keep going,” Dunn said. “This is their second year donating to us and it has helped tremendously.”

William and his team are always accepting PayPal donations on their website along with new company sponsors to fund fishing trips to help their cause.

For more information on how to get involved or to donate, visit www.takffl.com or contact Dunn at 863-944-5641.