Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of July 23-29, 2021 (published on July 30, 2021).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

July 16-22, 2021: 8,918

July 23-29, 2021: 14,523

Cases:

July 16-22, 2021: 5,168

July 23-29, 2021: 7,124

New case positivity:

July 16-22, 2021: 18.1%

July 23-29, 2021: 20.5%

Cases per 100,000 population:

July 16-22, 2021: 342.6

July 23-29, 2021: 472.2

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

July 16-22, 2021: 711,085

July 23-29, 2021: 728,413

Percent ages 12+ vaccinated:

July 16-22, 2021: 55%

July 23-29, 2021: 57%

Cases:

July 16-22, 2021: 155,741

July 23-29, 2021: 162,939

Case positivity:

July 16-22, 2021: 18.0%

July 23-29, 2021: 18.5%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

July 16-22, 2021: 155,806

July 23-29, 2021: 248,546

Cases:

July 16-22, 2021: 73,199

July 23-29, 2021: 110,477

New case positivity:

July 16-22, 2021: 15.1%

July 23-29, 2021: 18.1%

Cases per 100,000 population:

July 16-22, 2021: 333.1

July 23-29, 2021: 502.7

Deaths:

July 16-22, 2021: 78

July 23-29, 2021: 108

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

July 16-22, 2021: 11,469,755

July 23-29, 2021: 11,757,156

Percent ages 12+ vaccinated:

July 16-22, 2021: 60%

July 23-29, 2021: 61%

Cases:

July 16-22, 2021: 2,479,975

July 23-29, 2021: 2,590,699

Case positivity:

July 16-22, 2021: 17.3%

July 23-29, 2021: 17.8%

Deaths:

July 16-22, 2021: 38,670

July 23-29, 2021: 39,079

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/).