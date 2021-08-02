Campo Family YMCA has appointed Robyn Ostrem as its vice president of operations and Ryan Pratt as its associate executive director.

Ostrem, who has been working for the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA since 2019, transferred from the New Tampa Family YMCA, where she served as its executive director. Prior to 2019, she was living in Illinois and working for the YMCA of Metro Chicago.

Ostrem said she and her staff have been working diligently to make cosmetic updates (fresh paint, updated lighting and hiring a new cleaning company), and other exciting facility improvements are coming soon.

She also is focusing on increasing the number of individuals serving on the board of advisors.

“These individuals are tasked with helping to raise money for the Y, which is important since we are a nonprofit organization,” she said. “Funds raised support our Open Doors program, which ensures YMCA membership and programs are affordable for all.”

Pratt joined the YMCA team in 2018 as membership and wellness director at East Pasco YMCA after moving from Michigan, where he was manager of Domino’s Farms Corporate Fitness Center. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a BS in sports medicine and exercise science.

He has been blown away by the number of members that visit the Campo YMCA each day, which is a marked increase from the number that frequented the East Pasco facility. He knew every member’s name, a task that he said is going to be more difficult at Campo.

Pratt said he wants members to know the YMCA is there to support them. “Every time a member steps into our facility, I want them to know they are a part of our Y family and that we are here to assist them on their journey to living a healthy and fulfilling life,” he said.

Campo Family YMCA, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, offers two swimming pools with a splash pad and waterslides, an outdoor picnic and workout area, a basketball gym, a variety of frequent group exercise classes, plenty of exercise machines and free weights, youth sports, summer camps and more.

For more information, please visit www.tampaymca.org or call 684-1371.