The Children’s Emergency Department at Brandon Regional Hospital offers specialized care to children of all ages. Located next to the main Emergency Department at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, the Children’s Emergency Department features 16 all-private treatment rooms and provides care for acute, chronic and unexpected needs.

The Children’s Emergency Department is staffed by specially trained pediatric emergency physicians. In addition to three years of general pediatrics training, pediatric emergency physicians have an additional three years of training in a specialized Children’s Emergency Department. This provides the needed skills and experience to treat everything minor to major.

In addition, the nursing staff is specialized and specifically trained in children’s emergency care. The Children’s Emergency Department at Brandon Regional Hospital is completely separate from the Adult Emergency Department and is exclusively focused on making a visit as comforting as possible for both children and parents.

Traditional Emergency Departments are staffed by adult trained emergency physicians. These physicians usually have less than four to six months of pediatric experience during their three years of training. Most Adult Emergency Departments are focused on patients 18 years of age and over and often lack specialized medicines and treatments for children.

Urgent care facilities can treat most minor illnesses and injuries. However, most are primarily adult-focused and often do not have a lot of expertise with children.

If you have a concern about your child’s minor illness or injury, you should first contact your child’s primary care physician for guidance. If your child has a more serious illness or injury—such as vomiting and diarrhea, an asthma attack, broken bones, burns, bicycle accident, lacerations, seizure or other more concerning illness or injury—a visit to the Children’s Emergency Department at Brandon Regional Hospital is recommended.

Accredited by The Joint Commission, Brandon Regional Hospital is a 436-bed acute care facility that is nationally ranked as a Top 100 Hospital by IBM Watson, a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, a U.S. News & World Report High Performing Hospital in COPD and Heart Failure and a Leapfrog Group ‘A’ for patient safety.

For more information about children’s emergency care at Brandon Regional Hospital, visit https://brandonhospital.com/specialties/pediatric-emergency-care or call 681-5551.