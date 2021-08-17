Breakroom Entertainment, a new theatre company, will present The Boys in the Band at Plant City Entertainment from Friday to Sunday, August 20, 21 and 22. This will be Breakroom Entertainment’s first show. Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City.

The synopsis for The Boys in the Band is: In his Upper East Side apartment, Michael is throwing a birthday party for Harold, a self-avowed “32-year-old, pockmarked, Jew fairy,” complete with surprise gift—Cowboy, a street hustler. As the evening wears on, fueled by drugs and alcohol, bitter, unresolved resentments among the guests come to light when a game of truth goes terribly wrong.

The show contains strong language that includes drug and sexual references as well as some offensive dialogue, including homophobic and racial slurs.

The Boys in the Band was a groundbreaking play which premiered off-Broadway in 1968 and ran for 1,001 performances. It was subsequently made into a feature film with the original cast. In 2018, The Boys in the Band made its Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre in an unprecedented production featuring a cast of entirely gay actors that went on to star in another feature film adaptation of the play for Netflix.

The Breakroom Entertainment production takes this one step further by having an entire cast and crew from the LGBTQ+ community.

The Boys in the Band is a passion project for Director Rome Johnson. “I really wanted to direct this show and felt that one of my friends would be perfect in it. We decided to get together to produce the show,” said Johnson.

“This show is known for being a historical gay show in the community as it was one of the first plays to honestly depict gay life without tragedy or as a joke,” added Johnson.

The Friday and Saturday night shows will have an 8 p.m. curtain call. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 each. All proceeds from the show will benefit Plant City Entertainment, which was forced to be closed for over one year as a result of the pandemic.

You can get tickets by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-boys-in-the-band-at-pce-tickets-162715850489.