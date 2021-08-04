After a long period of being closed or only holding small locally produced shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts (the Straz Center) has announced their upcoming Broadway season. Performances of Broadway shows will begin in October. Attendees should check with The Straz Center regarding on site restrictions and ticket pricing.

Judy Lisi is the president and CEO of the Straz Center, a nonprofit arts organization.

Lisi said, “It has been a long intermission, but we are excited for the return of touring Broadway to Tampa. We have put together a remarkable season that includes a couple of welcome surprises along with a few shows that were postponed from early 2020 due to the pandemic and a number of shows originally announced for the 2020-21 slate.”

Lisi added, “It is a season of blockbusters, audience favorites, award winners and classics. This lineup truly is the best of Broadway.”

The Straz Center will begin with the musical comedy Tootsie from Tuesday, October 26 through Sunday, October 31. Tootsie is based on the 1982 American comedy film of the same name.

The award-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Cats, will hit the stage Tuesday, December 7 through Sunday, December 12.

Then, bring in the new year with a jukebox musical, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. This will be in Tampa from Tuesday, January 1, 2022 through Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Winner for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, will come to Tampa from Tuesday, February 1, 2022 through Sunday, February 6, 2022. Dear Evan Hansen is also a 2018 GRAMMY Award winner for Best Musical Theatre Album.

The Straz Center will offer the musical The Prom from Tuesday, February 15, 2022 through Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Next, the Disney hit Frozen will be in Tampa from Wednesday, March 23, 2022 through Sunday, April 3, 2022.

My Fair Lady closes out the 2021-22 season when it comes to Tampa from Tuesday, April 26, 2022 through Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The Straz Center is located at 1010 N. Macinnes Pl. in downtown Tampa. To get more information on Broadway shows, times, tickets and availability, please visit www.strazcenter.org or call 229-7827.