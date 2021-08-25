Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Celebrate The End Of Summer At Bier Fest

During the fourth year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens, guests can sip seasonal beverage offerings and savor new recipes featuring fan-favorite breweries. Beer flows through the park on an all-new beer trail, weaving between iconic coasters, local live music and fascinating animal habitats while incorporating restaurants and outdoor culinary stations, including the new Giraffe Bar. Several festival locations feature nonalcoholic beverage options, including a watermelon agua fresca, to offer cool relief on those hot summer days.

Bier Fest at Busch Gardens runs each Friday through Sunday until Sunday, October 31.

Plant City Social Dance

Plant City Social Dance will be hosting its regular Saturday night dance schedule. Dances are held at the Strawberry Square Dance Center, located at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City, and tickets are $7. It runs from 6-9:30 p.m., with ballroom music from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by regular dance music.

For more information and a sample of the dance music, visit www.djkenmiller.com or email pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com.

Concealed Carry And Home Defense Fundamentals Class

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering a concealed carry and home defense fundamentals class on Saturday, September 18. It also offers a range of training classes, including children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

For more information on training classes and to register for an event, contact James Simon at besafe@simonsafetytraining.com or call 363-7576.

B Street Market Place Is Looking For Vendors

B Street Market Place will be starting in October and running through April, skipping January, and it is looking for vendors for the events. The markets will be held at Keller Williams Realty, located at 2350 E. SR 60 in Valrico, on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration fee is $40 per market or if you register for all six markets in advance the rate is reduced to $35.

Please reach out to the Brownlee Group at 413-4229 for more information.

Make Your Own Bath Bomb At Center Place

Center Place’s yoga mother and daughter duo from Well Rooted Wellness will be teaching guests how to create their own bath bombs. The class will take place on Thursday, September 16 from 6-9 p.m. at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

The cost for the class is $40 and includes wine, food and supplies for making bath bombs. To register for the class, call Center Place on 685-8888.

Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Groups Now Meeting

Care partners of those with any type of memory loss, whether family, friends or professionals, need to be equipped with the knowledge to best support their loved ones. A great way to learn and share are the new hybrid Alzheimer’s Association support groups, which are now being held via Zoom and in person at Tessera of Brandon.

One is an evening group and the other is midday. The evening group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. (Zoom meeting number: 897 6781 0479; password: evening). The midday meeting is on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. (Zoom meeting number: 869 4044 7508; password: support).

Tessera of Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. Call 607-6880 for more information.

Chill Cawfee Hosts Wellness Luncheons

Chill Cawfee will be presenting monthly Wellness Luncheons with Dr. Kelly King at Releaf MD. The luncheons will answer questions about CBD medical marijuana, ailments that qualify, products that are available at dispensaries and the processing of state information.

Dates for upcoming luncheons are Saturday, September 18 and Saturday, October 16. The luncheons will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Chill Cawfee is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Terrific Kids Golf Tournament Coming Soon

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon is holding its annual Terrific Kids Golf Tournament on Thursday, October 7 at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in Valrico. This year is the 20th anniversary of the event and space is limited to the first 100 players.

The Kiwanis Club is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child at a time and runs several programs in the area, including Terrific Kids in 26 elementary schools, Key Clubs in six high schools, the Project Smile feeding program and Kiwanis Kicks (shoes for children in need). There are several levels of corporate sponsorship available for the event as well as prizes for the top three finishers, longest drive and closest to the hole.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.brandonkiwanis.org. If you have any questions, email the tournament director at adustie15@gmail.com or call 294-0645.