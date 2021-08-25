By Lily Belcher

On Thursday, August 26, Relay For Life of Plant City is hosting its annual Kickoff Party. The event, hosted at the Red Barn in Plant City, will be in person and all Relay For Life supporters are encouraged to attend.

“The Kickoff Party is a time to come together to learn about the American Cancer Society, register your team, select a theme and start the event season,” said Relay For Life Director of Regional Integrated Marketing Brittany Leiser.

Since some may still have concerns regarding the coronavirus, the Kickoff Party will include a virtual component, something all events from this season will have in some manner.

“Though Relay For Life may look different than it has in the past, our passion and commitment remain the same. There are now more ways than ever for anyone, anywhere, to join the Relay community—virtually or in person—and come together to connect, support and fundraise to help save lives from cancer,” said Leiser.

While the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life will continue to help fight cancer despite the pandemic, Leiser and her team are still conscious of the health and safety concerns of their participants. They are continuing to monitor recent CDC guidelines regarding masks and sanitizing station, as well as selecting outdoor venues when possible.

Following the Kickoff Party, Relay For Life will host in-person and some virtual monthly meetings leading up to its event in the spring. Before the event, community members can get involved with Relay For Life and support the American Cancer Society.

At relayforlife.org, community members can join their Relay community and read about the stories of cancer survivors and caregivers. They can join the national Relay For Life Community Group on Facebook to learn how their fellow members are helping the American Cancer Society around the country.

Members can then begin raising money through the American Cancer Society FUNdraising app and look at creative ways to start their fundraiser. Through the app, they can text and email their friends and family to encourage them to donate and track their donations.

Finally, Relay For Life members can donate to the fight against Cancer at relayforlife.org/donate.

For more information on how to support Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society and to get updates for the 2022 season, visit relayforlife.org.