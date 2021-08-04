Edited by Jenny Bennett

Bump To Baby Showers New Mothers With Boutique Experience

Bump to Baby is a boutique store offering unique maternity, baby gifts and clothes, and it is an exclusive retailer for Posh Peanut, Little Me and Itzy Ritzy. This little gem is a perfect one-stop shop for any new mother or for your next baby shower gift.

Its hours of operation are Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is located in Erindale Plaza near Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. at 3642 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.bumptobabyfl.com, call 591-8895 or visit the boutique’s Facebook page @Bumptobabyfl.

Budget Blinds Serves The Community

Adriane and Mike Wonderlin, owners of Budget Blinds Greater Tampa and Brandon, and their team serve the community through Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) and recently completed their third HFOT home. They went beyond just installing blinds and also worked on Volunteer Day, putting in landscaping.

Adriane and Mike recently celebrated their third year of franchise ownership by winning Top Franchise of the Year for 2020. Budget Blinds is located at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview, with showroom hours being from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.budgetblinds.com/brandon. To schedule a complimentary in-home consultation, call 445-7121.

Free Firehouse Sub For Donating Water

In an effort to hydrate local first responders during the summer heat, Firehouse Subs is hosting its ninth annual H2O For Heroes® on Saturday, August 7. Guests who bring in an unopened 24-pack of bottled water will receive a free medium sub of their choice. The collected water benefits local fire and police departments, emergency victims plus senior and community centers to aid those in need of water during the hot summer months.

Fraiche Medspa Opens In Brandon

Fraiche Medspa offers you the unique opportunity to combine traditional and nontraditional treatments to achieve a healthy and youthful appearance. Its aim is to keep you looking youthful and feeling physically rejuvenated for years to come. Dr. Nicola Archie, DNP, MSN, FNP-C owns Fraiche Medspa and offers a variety of services and treatments, including chemical peels, HydraFacials, microneedling, dermal filler injections and more.

Fraiche Medspa is located at 210 S. Parsons Ave., Ste. 3 in Brandon. For more information, visit www.fraichemedspa.com or call 330-0266.

Bodywork By Zanna Partners With Motion Chirotherapy

Zanna Wright of Bodywork by Zanna is a licensed massage therapist and chiropractic assistant specializing in orthopedic and sports massage techniques, and she has partnered with Motion Chirotherapy. Her passion lies in providing a comforting and empowering experience that goes beyond a traditional massage.

She takes pride in providing her clients with information and tools they can take home with them to build long-lasting function and freedom in their body. Common complaints she treats include muscle strains, back and neck pain, overall stiffness, stress and anxiety.

Find Wright at Motion Chirotherapy, located at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. She is available on Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends upon request. Reach her by phone at 541-292-1453 or email zanna.wright@outlook.com.

Fishhawk Modern Dentistry Announces Reopening

Fishhawk Modern Dentistry is reopening its doors to provide comprehensive oral health care for adult and pediatric patients on Monday, August 2. With clinical leadership from Amir Ghazavi, DDS, the dental practice provides modern dentistry with proven technology. Patients are offered a wide range of specialty services under one roof, including endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, periodontics, hygiene and teledentistry.

Fishhawk Modern Dentistry is located at 16509 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.fishhawkmoderndentistry.com or call 563-8108.

Bijou Nail Bar Opens In FishHawk

Bijou Nail Bar recently opened at 16645 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia, and it is a full-service nail bar offering manicures, pedicures, acrylic, dip powder nails, waxing and pink and white nails—all in a beautifully designed space to make you feel pampered, elegant and special. Enjoy a handcrafted beverage during your visit and relax as its staff takes care of you.

Bijou Nail Bar is open from Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; on Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; and on Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Follow them on Facebook @bijounailbar or Instagram @bijounailbarfishhawk. To make an appointment, call 502-6829.

Bryan Hindman Electric Breaks Ground On New Location In Riverview

The mission of Bryan Hindman Electric is to lead the electrical service industry in providing homeowners, business owners and property managers with exceptional work. The team achieves this by working with contractors, realtors, HOAs and others, but its passion is working directly with homeowners.

The Bryan Hindman Electric team is made up of family, friends and team members who are training with them. It is able to create a smooth customer experience from the first phone call to your final walk-through. All electrical services are offered, including new installations, remodels and additions, repairs, upgrades, docks, exterior lighting, surge protectors and more. To better achieve this, it has recently broken ground on a brand-new location on Carr Rd. in Riverview.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.bryanhindmanelectric.com, by following on Facebook @BryanHindmanElectricLLC or by calling 672-4048.

Hawks Welcome New Admin

The Florida Hawks Futbol Club (FHFC) is pleased to welcome Gina VonEye as the new club administrator. VonEye joins the soccer club’s team from the private sector, with a background in digital marketing and sales.

VonEye and her husband, Garrett, and children, Miles and Stella, live in FishHawk and have been part of the club since 2017, both on the competitive and recreational side of the club.

The FHFC offers competitive soccer for boys and girls from 6 to 18 years of age and recreational teams starting from 4 years of age. There are also adult recreational programs for players 19 and older. To learn more, follow the club on Facebook @FLHawksFC or visit www.floridahawksfc.com.

The Reyes Firm, Personal Injury Lawyers

Speaking with an experienced personal injury lawyer can only help strengthen your case as you demand justice for your injuries from any liable parties. The Reyes Firm helps individuals and families by providing exceptional legal representation, regardless of legal dilemma. This is achieved through diligent representation, zealous advocacy and constant communication.

It understands that being involved in any kind of legal matter is stressful and provides compassion and understanding to each of its clients. Services offered by The Reyes Firm include personal injury, wrongful death, slip and fall, immigration defense and criminal defense.

The Reyes Firm is located at 4730 N. Tampa St., Ste. 250 in Tampa. Additional information can be found at www.thereyesfirm.com, by calling 833-422-3329 or by following on Facebook @TheReyesFirm.

TGH Urgent Care Powered By Fast Track Opens Near FishHawk

The growing suburb of FishHawk Ranch and its neighboring communities of Bloomingdale, River Hills, Brandon and Durant now have access to convenient medical care for minor illnesses and injuries at the newest TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

The new clinic, located at 5465 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will serve patients seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Walk-in appointments are available; however, a FastPass Reservation is recommended. Common illnesses and injuries treated at the new urgent care include coughing, sore throat, ear infections, skin rashes, simple fractures, etc.

For more information about TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track or to make a reservation, visit www.fasttrackurgentcare.com or call 925-1903.

Concealed Carry And Home Defense Fundamentals Class

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering a concealed carry and home defense fundamentals class on Saturday, August 14. It also offers a range of training classes, including children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

For additional information on training classes and to register for an event, contact James Simon at besafe@simonsafetytraining.com or call 363-7576.

Yard Guards On Doody Celebrates 18 Years In Business

Cheresee Rehart, a Boyette Springs resident, started Yard Guards on Doody in 2003, and she is very happy to be celebrating its 18-year anniversary. Yard Guards on Doody comes to residential yards, places of business, dog waste stations, commercial properties and most anywhere else with dog waste that needs to be removed.

It offers regular weekly, twice-weekly and biweekly services as well as a one time service. Mention this article and receive a $10 Poopon to use on services.

For more information, visit www.ruff-job.com or call 657-9797.