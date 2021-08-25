Edited by Jenny Bennett

Cherry Blow Dry Bar To Open In Brandon

Cherry Blow Dry Bar, one of the fastest-growing blow-dry bar franchises in the country, is set to open its first location in the Brandon area in July. The new location will service the Brandon and Tampa Bay area. Cherry Blow Dry Bar offers its signature express services, including blowouts and lash extensions, through its affordable membership model. Its premium services include keratin treatments, hair extensions, haircuts and coloring—most recently launching the popular brow lamination and lash-lift services.

The new salon, located at 935 Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, will offer a unique membership program starting as low as $39 for a monthly blowout. Customers can pick and choose from Cherry Blow Dry Bar’s styling menu, which includes nine different hairstyles, from updos and beachy waves to braids and voluminous curls. In addition to accommodating its loyal members, it also caters toward groups, bridal parties and even little ones.

Cherry Blow Dry Bar’s team of highly trained, talented stylists works with all types of hair using the best tools and products in the industry. Brands include Blowpro and Pureology hair care, Hotheads® Hair Extensions, Bella Lash extensions, Keratin Complex repair and treatment systems and other popular lines.

During its opening month, the Brandon Cherry Blow Dry Bar will be offering several limited-time offers, including complimentary services and special pricing. To stay up to date, follow its Brandon Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cherryblowdrybarbrandonfl or visit www.cherryblowdrybar.com.

Rasmussen University Opens Upgraded Campus In Brandon

Rasmussen University, a regionally accredited private university, announced the relocation and opening of its brand-new Tampa/Brandon campus. Classes at the new campus, located at 330 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, began in July.

“The Rasmussen University Tampa/Brandon campus has grown to one of the largest Rasmussen campuses, creating a need for more classroom space, nursing and health science labs, simulation equipment as well as faculty and staff space,” said Jamie Sperling, campus director. “We’re excited to announce the relocation and opening of our new campus, which boasts innovative features to provide a unique learning experience and access to a dynamic curriculum designed to prepare students for future success.”

For more information about the Rasmussen University Tampa/Brandon campus and its degree offerings, visit www.rasmussen.edu/locations/florida/tampa-brandon/. Visit on Facebook @RasmussenTampaBrandon, Twitter @Rasmussen or Instagram @RasmussenUniversity.

Fraiche Medspa Opens In Brandon

Fraiche Medspa offers you the unique opportunity to combine traditional and nontraditional treatments to achieve a healthy and youthful appearance. Its aim is to keep you looking youthful and feeling physically rejuvenated for years to come. Dr. Nicola Archie, DNP, MSN, FNP-C owns Fraiche Medspa and offers a variety of services and treatments, including chemical peels, HydraFacials, microneedling, dermal filler injections and more.

Fraiche Medspa is located at 210 S. Parsons Ave., Ste. 3 in Brandon. For more information, visit www.fraichemedspa.com or call 330-0266.

Family-Owned Pizza Store Opens In Seffner

Marco’s Pizza has opened its newest location at 11713 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Seffner. The location is owned by Michael Brody and operated by his cousin, Bryant Austin. Originally from Chicago, Brody and Austin are no strangers to delicious pizza. After a long wait, these two entrepreneurs are now eager to share their love for Marco’s Pizza with the Seffner community.

For more information, visit www.marcos.com or call 822-3100.

Yard Guards On Doody Celebrates 18 Years In Business

Cheresee Rehart, a Boyette Springs resident, started Yard Guards on Doody in 2003, and she is very happy to be celebrating its 18-year anniversary. Yard Guards on Doody comes to residential yards, places of business, dog waste stations, commercial properties and most anywhere else with dog waste that needs to be removed.

It offers regular weekly, twice-weekly and biweekly services as well as a one time service. Mention this article and receive a $10 Poopon to use on services.

For more information, visit www.ruff-job.com or call 657-9797.

New Vitality Centers Opens In Brandon

New Vitality Centers is an anti-aging medical clinic dedicated to optimizing health. We are all getting older, and we are conditioned to think that there is nothing we can do about it, so New Vitality Centers helps to give you vibrancy and energy, and thus a better quality of life as you get older.

It focuses on preventing disease through natural remedies, including BHRT (bioidentical hormone replacement therapy), MoreNova Linear Wave for erectile dysfunction, medical weight loss, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) skin rejuvenation and hair restoration, PRP injections for pain, IV nutrient therapy, Botox, medical marijuana cards and more. New Vitality Centers helps you optimize how you feel, no matter your age.

New Vitality Centers is located at 665 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.newvitalitycenters.com or call 436-0708.