Residents of Hillsborough County young and old who have an artistic flair or like to take photographs are encouraged to submit entries for the 2021 Hillsborough County Fair Fine Arts Show and the Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition. The fair runs from Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, October 3. This year’s theme is ‘From Wagon Wheels to Ferris Wheels.’ The Hillsborough County Fair is located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

You can preregister your entry for either the Fine Arts Show or the Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition by visiting www.hillsborough.fairwire.com. Do so by Wednesday, September 1, and you will receive one free admission ticket to the fair (per person, not per entry). Completed forms can be mailed to Hillsborough County Fair, Visual Arts, P.O. Box 100, Sydney, FL 33587. All entries must be hand-delivered to the fairgrounds on Friday, September 17 from 5-8 p.m. or Saturday, September 18 from 2-6 p.m.

There is no entry fee. You can download the entry form and review the rules at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.

FINE ARTS SHOW

Fine Arts Show entries must be original and not be more than two years old. There are four divisions—Elementary (grades first to fifth); Middle (grades sixth to eighth); High School (grades ninth to 12th); and Adults 18 years and older. There are four mediums for fine arts—oil, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media. You may enter up to three pieces. All pieces should have appropriately installed screws and wires for framed entries and be ready to hang.

Awards are given for first place, second place, third place and Best of Show. To win Best of Show, you must go above and beyond the standard level of craftsmanship. Best of Show winners may have the opportunity to showcase their entries at the Brandon Regional Library.

The judges are qualified to judge visual arts. Awards are given based on theme, design, composition, mastery of medium, technique and presentation.

PHOTOGRAPHY/MIXED MEDIA PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION

The Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition is open to both youth (Elementary, grades first to fifth; Middle, grades sixth to eighth; and High School, grades ninth to 12th) and adults 18 years and older. Participants can enter two pieces per class in photography (black and white, color and digital). Only one piece can be entered in photography/mixed media.

Photographs must be 8”x10” and must be matted on single weight white mat board. Finished size must be 11″x14″. They must be securely mounted on a black board with a window. Mixed media/photography must contain two or more media in addition to photography. The entry must be framed and ready to hang using screw eyes and wire only.

Prizes will be awarded for youth and adults in each category. Judging is based on visual impact, composition, quality and appeal. Photographs taken with film and processed in a darkroom will be judged on proper contrast and light control. No software may be used to enhance photographs except to remove red eyes and crop.

All entrants must verify that all photographs were taken and all work was done within the last 12 months.

Both the Fine Arts Show and the Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition are great ways for Hillsborough County residents to share their creativity with the community.

Chastity White with the Hillsborough County Fair said, “Residents young and old should enter the County Fair shows and competitions because it is a chance to put their creativity and talent on display.” White added, “It is a chance for their masterpiece to take home a ribbon, and who does not like to win?”