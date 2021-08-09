Edited by Jenny Bennett

Bryan Hindman Electric Breaks Ground On New Location In Riverview

The mission of Bryan Hindman Electric is to lead the electrical service industry in providing homeowners, business owners and property managers with exceptional work. The team achieves this by working with contractors, realtors, HOAs and others, but its passion is working directly with homeowners.

The Bryan Hindman Electric team is made up of family, friends and team members who are training with them. It is able to create a smooth customer experience from the first phone call to your final walk-through. All electrical services are offered, including new installations, remodels and additions, repairs, upgrades, docks, exterior lighting, surge protectors and more. To better achieve this, it has recently broken ground on a brand-new location on Carr Rd. in Riverview.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.bryanhindmanelectric.com, by following on Facebook @BryanHindmanElectricLLC or by calling 672-4048.

Adogable Pets Services Inc. Offers Mobile Grooming Services

Adogable Pets Services Inc. is a full-service pet store that is dedicated to taking care of your pet with love, care and compassion. It offers dog and cat food, supplies and grooming facilities, including teeth cleaning. Mobile grooming services are also available to those who are unable to come to the office, and it is perfect for owners with multiple pets and those pets who are anxious around other animals.

Adogable Pets Services is located at 4884 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center and is open from Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and can be contacted by calling 419-4972.

Register Now For Fall Season Of N Zone Sports

N Zone Sports Southshore, the ultimate in noncontact youth sports, has opened registration for the fall season, which begins on Saturday, September 18. Children between the ages of 3-15 can register for junior programs, flag football and soccer.

For more information, call 677-6826 or visit southshore@nzonesports.com or nzonesports.com/southshore/about.

Cherry Blow Dry Bar To Open In Brandon

Cherry Blow Dry Bar, one of the fastest-growing blow-dry bar franchises in the country, is set to open its first location in the Brandon area in July. The new location will service the Brandon and Tampa Bay area. Cherry Blow Dry Bar offers its signature express services, including blowouts and lash extensions, through its affordable membership model. Its premium services include keratin treatments, hair extensions, haircuts and coloring—most recently launching the popular brow lamination and lash-lift services.

The new salon, located at 935 Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, will offer a unique membership program starting as low as $39 for a monthly blowout. Customers can pick and choose from Cherry Blow Dry Bar’s styling menu, which includes nine different hairstyles, from updos and beachy waves to braids and voluminous curls. In addition to accommodating its loyal members, it also caters toward groups, bridal parties and even little ones.

Cherry Blow Dry Bar’s team of highly trained, talented stylists works with all types of hair using the best tools and products in the industry. Brands include Blowpro and Pureology hair care, Hotheads® Hair Extensions, Bella Lash extensions, Keratin Complex repair and treatment systems and other popular lines.

During its opening month, the Brandon Cherry Blow Dry Bar will be offering several limited-time offers, including complimentary services and special pricing. To stay up to date, follow its Brandon Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cherryblowdrybarbrandonfl or visit www.cherryblowdrybar.com.

Rasmussen University Opens Upgraded Campus In Brandon

Rasmussen University, a regionally accredited private university, announced the relocation and opening of its brand-new Tampa/Brandon campus. Classes at the new campus, located at 330 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, began in July.

“The Rasmussen University Tampa/Brandon campus has grown to one of the largest Rasmussen campuses, creating a need for more classroom space, nursing and health science labs, simulation equipment as well as faculty and staff space,” said Jamie Sperling, campus director. “We’re excited to announce the relocation and opening of our new campus, which boasts innovative features to provide a unique learning experience and access to a dynamic curriculum designed to prepare students for future success.”

For more information about the Rasmussen University Tampa/Brandon campus and its degree offerings, visit www.rasmussen.edu/locations/florida/tampa-brandon/. Visit on Facebook @RasmussenTampaBrandon, Twitter @Rasmussen or Instagram @RasmussenUniversity.

The Way 2 Dance Opens New Location In Riverview

The Way 2 Dance recently held the grand opening of its new location in Riverview.

“The main focus of The Way 2 Dance is not only educating the community in dance but providing a safe, creative and fun environment for students of all ages for social or competitive dancing,” said Owner Tatiana Frost.

The Way 2 Dance first opened its doors in 2009 and has since been continuously bringing high-level ballroom, salsa and swing dance instruction to the Brandon and Tampa area. The studio has a fun, comfortable vibe that appeals to beginners as well as more experienced dancers.

The Way 2 Dance is located at 6520 U.S. 301 S., Unit 102 in Riverview, across from Fred’s Market. For more information, visit theway2dance.com or call 966-4788.

Person To Person Clinical Services Opens In Apollo Beach

Person To Person Clinical Services recently celebrated its grand opening at 5946 Frond Way in Apollo Beach.

It is able to provide many of the same services you might find at your doctor’s office, such as the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions by ordering diagnostic tests, prescribing medications and managing both acute and chronic illnesses. As family nurse practitioners, they spend time building a trusting relationship with you in which you are encouraged to participate and ask questions to explore your health care options.

Yard Guards On Doody Celebrates 18 Years In Business

Cheresee Rehart, a Boyette Springs resident, started Yard Guards on Doody in 2003, and she is very happy to be celebrating its 18-year anniversary. Yard Guards on Doody comes to residential yards, places of business, dog waste stations, commercial properties and most anywhere else with dog waste that needs to be removed.

It offers regular weekly, twice-weekly and biweekly services as well as a one time service. Mention this article and receive a $10 Poopon to use on services.

For more information, visit www.ruff-job.com or call 657-9797.

Majesty Title Services Opens New Office In Riverview

Majesty Title Services recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest office in Riverview at 13143 U.S. 301 S. It is a full-service title agency, providing its clients with service and protection on their real estate transactions. Its expertise and leadership are what differentiate it from the competition. Majesty Title loves to give back and that is demonstrated by over $100,000 in donations throughout the last 5 years; it is a national firm with a local focus.

For more information, visit majestytitle.com or reach it by phone at 342-0134.

Bodywork By Zanna Partners With Motion Chirotherapy

Zanna Wright of Bodywork by Zanna is a licensed massage therapist and chiropractic assistant specializing in orthopedic and sports massage techniques, and she has partnered with Motion Chirotherapy.

Her passion lies in providing a comforting and empowering experience that goes beyond a traditional massage. She takes pride in providing her clients with information and tools they can take home with them to build long-lasting function and freedom in their body. Common complaints she treats include muscle strains, back and neck pain, overall stiffness, stress and anxiety.

Find Wright at Motion Chirotherapy, located at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. She is available on Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends upon request. Reach her by phone at 541-292-1453 or email zanna.wright@outlook.com.

Fishhawk Modern Dentistry Announces Reopening

Fishhawk Modern Dentistry reopened its doors to provide comprehensive oral health care for adult and pediatric patients on August 2. With clinical leadership from Amir Ghazavi, DDS, the dental practice provides modern dentistry with proven technology. Patients are offered a wide range of specialty services under one roof, including endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, periodontics, hygiene and teledentistry.

Fishhawk Modern Dentistry is located at 16509 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.fishhawkmoderndentistry.com or call 563-8108.

Sign Gypsies Will Help You Celebrate All Occasions

Sign Gypsies is a premier yard greeting company. It specializes in yard greetings that make any day a celebration. Anniversaries, birthdays, graduations and birth announcements are just some of the celebrations it can decorate for. It offers three customized greeting packages and is happy to discuss your needs with you to make the greeting special.

For more information, visit its website at www.signgypsiesriverview.com or call 530-9618. Follow it on Facebook @signgypsiesriverview.