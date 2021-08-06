During the month of June, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) invited and encouraged the community to help support over 70 local food and beverage establishments by participating in this year’s Taste of GRCC, proudly sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union.

When customers dined in, picked up takeout or ordered delivery and posted a photo of their meal to the Taste of GRCC Facebook page, they were automatically entered into gift prize drawings. Thanks to the generous donations from many GRCC investor restaurants, the chamber was able to give away over $3,000 in prizes, including a $700 grand prize from Topgolf in Tampa.

“Supporting our local communities while enjoying delicious food is a win-win,” said Kendra Wilson, Service Center manager at Suncoast Credit Union. “We appreciate all who participated in this year’s Taste of Greater Riverview, making the monthlong event something to remember.”

Originally designed to be held during the chamber’s June Monthly Investor Luncheon, the Taste of GRCC was reimagined last year due to the pandemic. The GRCC wanted to ensure its food and beverage investors were still recognized like they normally would be at the event each year. It also wanted to engage the entire community, whether they felt more comfortable dining in, picking up takeout or ordering delivery.

By transitioning to a virtual event, the GRCC was able to increase exposure and social media engagement for the participating restaurants. This year, over 150 people participated by authoring over 660 posts, which generated almost 30,000 engagements on the event’s Facebook page.

The Taste of GRCC has become an exciting annual event in the Riverview community and will be returning to support its food and beverage establishments in 2022. Community members are encouraged to continue participating throughout the year by posting on the Facebook page. The GRCC would like to thank Suncoast Credit Union; Brandon Crossroads Bowl; Culver’s of Riverview – Boyette Rd.; McCart & Tesmer, P.A.; Topgolf; Uncle Louie G – Ice Cream, Italian Ices & Bakery; and Your Pie for their generous sponsorship.

Participating food and beverage establishments must be Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce investors. If you wish to be a part of our 2022 Taste of GRCC, please contact Debbie Kirkland, GRCC director of investor relations, at debbie@riverviewchamber.com or 234-5944.

For more information, you can find the Taste of GRCC Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/TasteofGRCC2021 or you can contact the chamber at taste@riverviewchamber.com with any questions.