With COVID-19 cases increasing due to the Delta variant, Hillsborough County will temporarily open two free public testing sites.

These walk-in locations opened on August 7. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

These two testing locations are:

Palm River Park Community Center, 725 S. 58th St. in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Code Enforcement Complex, 1101 E. 139th Ave. in Tampa.

All testing will be conducted indoors. Five-hundred tests per day will be available at each site on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rapid tests will be administered; PCR tests will be available upon request. Appointments are not needed.

There is no charge to be tested. In accordance with federal guidelines, health insurance information will be collected; however, individuals who do not have health insurance will still be tested.

People being tested should bring a photo ID (driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport) with name and date of birth, as well as their health insurance card (if applicable). Face coverings will be required except during the brief time when the sampling is done.

While there are many private COVID-19 testing locations available in Hillsborough County, the county is opening the two temporary sites out of an abundance of caution and to enhance community testing capabilities. The number of positive cases in Hillsborough County has been increasing in recent weeks, and some residents are reporting wait times of up to three days to be tested.

In addition, the City of Tampa has opened a new testing site at Cordelia B Hunt Center in Al Lopez Park on 4602 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa.

It is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free of charge. Individuals can preregister, and walk-ups are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Face masks are required. No physician’s order or appointment is required.

The following locations also offer testing for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County:

CVS – CVS will administer a test to those without insurance who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Register online at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Quest Diagnostics – Testing is available at a variety of locations, including Walmart, Quest Patient Service Centers and other pop-up sites. Appointments are required at all locations. Register online at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Walgreens – Free COVID-19 testing is available to patients ages 3 and up. If you receive a diagnostic test and have insurance, you will be asked to show your insurance card at the appointment and the lab may bill your insurer. You will not receive a bill from Walgreens or from any lab partner. Register online at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing.

MedExpress – COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at 408 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon (681-5571, drive-through), 13610 Bruce B Downs Blvd. in Tampa (977-2777, drive-through) and 2810 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Tampa (877-8450, not drive-through).

AdventHealth CentraCare – Register online at https://centracare.adventhealth.com/urgent-care/online-reservation; locations include 10222 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview (515-5814) and Temple Terrace 5802 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa (442-7493).

TGH Urgent Care – TGH Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing options, including antibody testing and rapid 15-minute testing, at all of ten Tampa Bay area locations. Register online at https://www.fasttrackurgentcare.com/fastpass.

Curative – Free, mobile testing (kiosk, drive-through or van); self-collected swab test, results in one to two days. Register online at https://curative.com/. Curative locations include Bible Based Fellowship Church on 4903 Ehrlich Rd. in Tampa and Tampa Bay Downs on 11225 Racetrack Rd. in Tampa.

For information, go to hcflgov.net/covidtesting. Residents without digital access may call 272-5900, the county’s main information line. For other testing options, go to floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.

People who are experiencing a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1 immediately.

