By Pauline Derry

This past school year, the Alafia River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Brandon presented awards to JROTC students at six local high schools.

The DAR is an organization of women who value patriotism, history and education while honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War.

The Alafia River Chapter’s doors were opened in 1982 by 17 National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and has since grown into a chapter of more than 119 members.

JROTC is a part of the national program of the DAR and the chapter members want to commend one student from each high school every year for upholding the same values they do.

The student is selected by their school’s JROTC commander and presented an award at an award ceremony at the end of the year by a DAR representative from a local chapter.

Although there were many deserving of the award, the students selected were Hailey Boyle from Armwood High, Erin Rankin from Bloomingdale High, Kylie Archiquette from Brandon High, Joscelyn Bird from Durant High, Anastasia Rivera from Newsome High and Eulalia Montejo from Strawberry Crest High.

“The students chosen for this award show qualities of dependability and good character,” said Kim Ruiz, communications chair of the Alafia River Chapter.

“Not only must they show scholastic achievement, but military achievement as well,” she added.

To be selected for the award, the student must be in the upper 25 percent of both their JROTC program and their other academic subjects.

The recipient of the award is given a ribbon and metal to wear on their uniform to be reminded of going above and beyond inside and outside of the classroom.

For more information, visit www.dar.org or www.fssdar.com/alafiariver.