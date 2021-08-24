The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber Member Awards at The Regent on July 29. The event is a way to recognize businesses and local nonprofits in different categories for their accomplishments. Individual awards are also given to members of the community for their dedication and service to the Greater Brandon area.

Brittany Tribou, president and CEO of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are lucky to have amazing businesses in our Brandon community that not only provide unique goods and services but continue to give back and positively impact our area. Our winners this year demonstrate that commitment to excellence and community, and it was an honor to be able to celebrate them at our Chamber Member Awards.”

The five business categories and the winners are as follows:

Emerging Business was given to Caribbean Mystique Spa. For the business with one to five employees, the award was given to CNA Training & Testing Center. The award for the business with six to 20 employees is HiTech Automotive. Brandon Regional Hospital won the award for the business with 21 and more employees. The nonprofit award was given to ECHO.

The nominees and ultimate winners undergo a rigorous vetting process conducted by members of SCORE, a nonprofit organization composed of a network of volunteer, expert business mentors. SCORE takes information submitted by the businesses and conducts interviews and site visits. The nonprofit nominees undergo the same process. The whole process takes approximately six weeks.

Winners receive a trophy, are recognized on Facebook and can share their achievement with their customers, clients and the community.

In addition to the above five winners, two individuals received recognition for their leadership. The first, the Leadership Brandon Impact Award, was given to Lynette Barcewicz of Rasmussen University. The second award was given to Chuck Burgess of High 5, Inc. (formerly known as BSAC).

To learn more about the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.brandonchamber.com.