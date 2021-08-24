School Superintendent Addison Davis has announced last month that Carmen Sheffield has been selected as the new principal at Kingswood Elementary School. She is replacing Lisa Amos.

Sheffield brings more than 18 years of experience as an elementary teacher and educational leader to Kingswood. In 2004, she served as a kindergarten teacher at Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace before being promoted to assistant principal at Mort Elementary in Tampa. She was also assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary Magnet School in Plant City and assistant principal at Kenly Elementary School in Tampa.

Sheffield attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She also earned a master’s degree in educational leadership at Nova Southeastern University.

This is her first time in the role of principal.

“I am beyond excited to be named the new principal of Kingswood Elementary School and am excited to work alongside the school’s dedicated teachers, parents and staff,” said Sheffield.

Born and raised in a military family, she had the opportunity to travel and attend schools in several states and even other countries. This experience taught her to embrace cultural differences and backgrounds.

“I knew I would be a good fit at Kingswood because of its diverse student population,” she said.

Sheffield is a highly skilled communicator who is passionate about building a school culture that encourages continuous improvements for teachers, students and the community. She’s also experienced in meeting the needs of underserved students while creating a safe, supportive and challenging learning environment.

She officially began her new role as principal on July 1.

During her first day, Amos walked her around the school and shared a bit of its rich history. The ‘circle’ school, whose campus is shaped in a circle with the media center in the center, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018. A beautiful garden fills the school’s central courtyard. Sixty staff members serve the school’s population of 450 students.

“Many of the school’s teachers are dedicated to this school and have worked here for years,” said Sheffield. “Our new media specialist attended this school as a student.”

Sheffield has one son, Jayden, who graduated from Strawberry Crest High School and is currently attending FAMU.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, going to the movies and gardening.

“I can’t wait for the school year to begin and get to work ensuring that all students succeed,” she said.

For more information about Kingswood Elementary, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/kingswood or call 744-8234.