By Makenzie Atkins

Are you searching for a way to get out of the house and do something fun? The Winthrop Pop Up Market will be returning to Riverview in September to continue giving the community an opportunity to support local businesses.

The Winthrop Pop Up Market is an open-air, community-centered event founded by Katharine Sullivan-Dawes that allows local small businesses to come out and sell what they create. Starting a small business can be challenging, so the Winthrop Pop Up Market’s hope is to give those in the community a platform to gain support.

The market pops up every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. right on Bloomingdale Ave. next to Full Grown Girl, a plant and home decor shop in the Winthrop Town Centre. The first market of the new season will be on Saturday, September 18.

“We can’t wait for the market to start back up,” said Cynthia Atkins, owner of Full Grown Girl. “We get to meet so many amazing people who love to support the community by shopping from small businesses.”

Local makers are excited to set back up under the old oak tree in the Winthrop Town Centre. Each month, the market draws over 500 shoppers from all over Florida ready to support our community.

The market focuses on having unique, handmade art, gifts and food. With over 60 vendors, there is something for every shopper. The market features things like BBQ, jewelry, macaroons, home decor, juices, vintage items and so much more.

This experience is family and pet-friendly, perfect for a weekend outing not too far from home. Not only does the market offer many vendors, but there is also an area with benches and swings for children to run around and play.

Through the hot summer months, the Winthrop Pop Up Market took a short break, but is excited to start back up and continue giving the community a chance to come together.

For more information on the markets or to apply as a vendor, please contact Makenzie Atkins at winthroppopupmarkt@gmail.com or visit https://www.winthroppopupmarket.com.