Hillsborough County is committed to making our public engagement process more convenient and accessible. Its virtual engagement hub allows you to learn about county projects for your neighborhood and share your input 24/7. Please see the information below for the upcoming engagement opportunity period for your community.

Neighborhood Relations invites you and your community to participate in its virtual Public Engagement Opportunity for the following project:

Project Title: Lithia Pinecrest Road and Fishhawk Trails Drive/Hawkpark Boulevard Intersection Improvements

Public Engagement Period: August 23 through Sunday, September 5, 2021

Engagement Link: HCFLGov.net/HCEngage

Public Meeting Information

In place of in-person public meetings, Hillsborough County is conducting virtual engagement to collect feedback from the public. Public comment for this project is open between August 23 and September 5 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information, call 272-5900. Hearing/voice impaired call 711.