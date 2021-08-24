Kenzie Wheeler was on Team Kelly for Season 20 of The Voice and came in second to winner Cam Anthony in a close race.
Age: 23
Hometown: Dover, Florida
Resident: Dover, Florida

Kenzie has been singing since he was young, but he didn’t take it seriously until high school, when he performed karaoke at a local restaurant. His family and friends were impressed and encouraging, so he started going every Friday and eventually won a few local contests. Kenzie moved up to playing gigs around town and even got to open for Charlie Daniels and Craig Campbell. Kenzie’s dad encouraged him to grow a mullet, which has been a huge hit with his fans and is now his trademark. Outside of maintaining his mullet and music, Kenzie also works at a grocery store warehouse.

