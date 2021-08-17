Russell and Kathleen Rush with Osprey Heights Gracious Retirement Living is truly a place to call home. At Osprey Heights, it understands residents want to enjoy a comfortable, active, independent lifestyle along with peace of mind.

Russell and Kathleen, members of the management team, have over 10 years of experience in senior care.

Russell explained their philosophy: “We believe a lot of people’s outcomes have to do with time spent with others. If the pandemic taught us anything, it was that it is not healthy to be by ourselves. We are the antidote to the social isolation crisis facing seniors today.”

Osprey Heights is designed with community in mind. There are over 40,000 square feet of indoor common areas, including a dining room seating 160 people, a dance floor, a digital movie theater, two gaming areas, a library, a salon, a gym and a chapel. Furthermore, there are living rooms scattered throughout where people can come together to meet. “We are facilitators for socialization,” Russell emphasized. At Osprey Heights, it wants people to enjoy life and be able to age in a place where they will spend time daily with others. A monthly calendar of activities from exercises to games to movies to outings offers something for everyone.

“We do the cooking, cleaning, shopping and fixing,” Russell added. “You’ll find we’re passionate about seniors having a good experience.”

Osprey Heights includes three home-cooked meals daily with a variety of options designed with taste and nutrition in mind served to your table in the dining room. Many residents drive, but Osprey Heights also offers transportation to appointments, shopping areas and other fun outings. Furthermore, at Osprey Heights, the management team lives on-site and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in case of emergency. Each of its floor plans is equipped with emergency pull cords that link directly to management. Your monthly rent includes your meals, transportation, events, activities and weekly housekeeping.

For more information or to schedule your tour, call 813-295-6887 or visit seniorlivinginstyle.com/osprey-heights. Osprey Heights Gracious Retirement Living is located at 2808 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.