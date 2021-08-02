For more than 19 years, guests who came to the Palmer House Bed and Breakfast in Lithia had the chance to relax under the sprawling oaks on a bench swing. Take a cool dip in the pool; relax in the hot tub; and pick up the pace a little and go canoeing, horseback riding, bike riding or golfing all while enjoying the Southern hospitality of innkeepers Gail and Bob Palmer.

“We started Palmer House in 2002,” Gail said. “Our charming Victorian farmhouse is nested on 8 acres and we catered to local and out-of-state guests. We were open year-round for visiting relatives; romantic weekends; corporate events; uplifting couples’ retreats; small, elegant weddings and so much more.”

Once their guests entered their gates, they were able to leave all their troubles behind them and relax.

Now, it’s time for Bob and Gail to relax. The couple has decided to retire and sold the Palmer House to a new group of people who are excited to take the beautiful bed and breakfast to its next chapter.

“I worked for 28 years for a defense contractor and Bob worked for 32 years as a civil engineer,” Gail said. “I ended up quitting my job, and I always wanted to have a bed and breakfast. So, we built this country house here in Lithia that we ended up turning into a bed and breakfast. Bob and I just celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary this past March and we’ve been running the Palmer House for almost 20 years, so we’re tired. It’s time for us to retire and enjoy ourselves.”

Bob and Gail feel their retirement and selling their bed and breakfast is bittersweet.

“We want to thank the community for letting us be a part of their lives and their life events that they had at the Palmer House,” Gail said. “Ministering to the needs of our guests has been the best part of our jobs at the Palmer House. This community has been a blessing to us and we are forever thankful for all their support.”

The Palmers’ are excited to begin their new journey.

“We are moving into an apartment,” Gail said. “This is the first time we have ever lived in an apartment and we are so excited about it. We are going to rent for a year and travel. We are still going to live in the community that has been a part of our lives for so long because we love it.”

Stay tuned for new things coming to the Palmer House Bed and Breakfast. The bed and breakfast is located at 2221 Hinton Ranch Rd. in Lithia.