After weeks of public voting, Tampa’s premier theme parks have been recognized among the best in the country in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. As chosen by the nation’s readers, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island have placed in the country’s 10 best lists for the following categories: Best Amusement Park (number six), Best Outdoor Water Park (number eight), Best Roller Coaster (Montu—number seven) and Best Amusement Park Restaurant (Zambia Smokehouse—number three).

The parks were nominated for the awards by a panel of relevant experts, including editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10best.com and theme park connoisseurs. For Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, the five 2021 awards are the most the parks have ever received in a single year from the annual competition.

Guests can enjoy Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay through Monday, September 6. Roller coaster fans can take on their favorite thrill rides in the dark, enjoy electrifying entertainment, bite into seasonal eats and see the park’s biggest and brightest fireworks show, ‘Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular,’ on weekends through September 6.

Visit again and again with a Busch Gardens Fun Card, where guests can pay for a day and play all year.

Annual Pass Members receive 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever, including free parking, up to six free guest tickets and up to 50 percent savings on merchandise, Quick Queue and more.

