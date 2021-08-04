The Florida Orchestra has announced a full schedule of epic symphonies and beloved concertos featuring world-class soloists. The season expands to venues across Tampa Bay in the fall, including the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa.

This September, Music Director Michael Francis will welcome back full audiences with two powerhouse works in one concert featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. The Tampa Bay Masterworks Series will begin on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, September 24-26.

“As we emerge from this crisis, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is really the only piece that could open the season, because it so perfectly embodies our journey from darkness to light. This is a time of rejuvenation, and what better than Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to take us out of winter and into the new spring of life?” said Francis.

“I am so proud of how The Florida Orchestra has kept concerts going. Our community has never needed live music more than now. I cannot wait to bring back the glorious power of a symphony at full force. Experiencing such extraordinary music together makes us stronger as we move forward with optimism and hope,” added Francis.

Unlike many other major orchestras across the country, The Florida Orchestra has played throughout the pandemic while following CDC guidelines for safety at the Mahaffey Theater. Now, the state’s largest professional orchestra is poised to return at full power with traditional length concerts for big audiences in the fall.

The Florida Orchestra’s 54th season will bring internationally renowned soloists to Tampa, including classical guitar superstar Milos. The season will feature popular concerts that range from the music of Star Wars to the cinematic America’s Wonders and the cutting-edge FLY Dance Company.

In addition to the Masterworks Series, The Florida Orchestra offers the Raymond James Pop Series, the Light Symphonic Morning Coffee Series and Community Concerts.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are offered as varying packages. Premium curated packages are the best value. You can also compose your own series. For more information, please call The Florida Orchestra Ticket Center at 727-892-3337 or 800-662-7286 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.