By Lily Belcher

Gentleman’s Quest of Tampa, a local nonprofit organization that helps low-income students prepare for college, hosted its third annual STEM, three-week, in-person summer camp that allowed their 15 students to design a solution to a problem in their community. This summer’s camp focused on architecture, industrial planning and blueprint design. Students were asked to develop a blueprint design, 3D model and presentation for their friends, family and community.

Three high school students—rising junior Earl Knighton IV from Durant High School, rising freshman Joshua Edwards from Land O’ Lakes Christian School and rising junior Ronnie Plummer Jr. from Lennard High School—created ‘The Three Kings Company.’ Their hypothetical company would build attractive and convenient properties for the elderly.

“[Their] duty is to create the dream the customer always wanted, 100 percent guaranteed,” said Executive Director of Gentleman’s Quest Tavis Myrick.

The Three Kings Company would be home to the retired elderly in Ruskin and furnished with senior-compatible features, such as a shower with a bench, higher toilet and carpet. The home would also include solar panels, which are low-maintenance and cost-effective, and an easy-to-use water filtration system.

The panel of judges, composed of school board members, the vice president of advocacy for the Tampa Chamber of Commerce and the CEO of the CDC of Tampa, awarded nearly $500 to each of the boys.

Knighton IV was complimented by the panel for his presentation. Although Knighton IV expressed his interest in pursuing a STEM career, the judges believe he would make a great salesman.

“All of the feedback that was consistent among them was that he should go into sales because everyone felt like they were completely sold,” said Myrick.

Plummer Jr., who returned for his second year in the camp, had previously won an OSHA certification and NCCER certification for his plumbing, electrical and carpentry skills. He is undecided about what he will major in, but Gentleman’s Quest gave him the opportunity to explore and learn about different career options that may interest him.

For more information on Gentleman’s Quest of Tampa, visit gqtampa.com.