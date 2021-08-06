Are you ready for the return of the pirates? EventFest and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (YMKG) have announced that advanced-sale, reserved tickets for the 2022 Children’s Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, Invasion Brunch and Gasparilla Parade of Pirates went on sale on July 23. This year’s Gasparilla Festivities will honor JG200, the 200th anniversary of the death of its swashbuckling namesake, José Gaspar.

The 2022 Children’s Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay, scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022, is an alcohol-free, family event that annually launches the Gasparilla season in Tampa. The annual event invites pirates of all ages to witness a series of expertly designed parade floats, krewes, marching bands, dance units and more in the Children’s Gasparilla Parade. The excitement comes to a close with Children’s Gasparilla ‘Piratechnic’ Finale, which lights up the sky above Bayshore Blvd. beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The 2022 Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022, has been a Gasparilla tradition since the late 1980s. Brunch ticket holders will enjoy a bountiful feast and live entertainment at the Tampa Convention Center and witness the Krewe’s fully-rigged pirate ship—the José Gasparilla II—and its accompanying flotilla of boats invade the shore.

Shortly after, the 2022 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, steps off at 2 p.m. The focal point of Tampa’s Gasparilla Pirate Fest activities, the parade boasts approximately 130 colorful floats, bands and José Gaspar’s swashbuckling pirates.

For a limited time, ticket buyers can enjoy early bird pricing, allowing them to lock in the lowest rates and ensure the best view of each passing pirate, parade float and performance band. Seating is determined on a first-come, first-served basis, and families who wish to sit together must place their orders together. These highly treasured seat locations will move quickly, and early purchase is recommended.

Additional event announcements will be made as details are confirmed.

All ticket orders are subject to sales tax and a $10 handling charge per order. Shipping is available at customer request for an added fee. To purchase Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, Gasparilla Parade tickets or officially licensed Gasparilla merchandise, please log on to gasparillatreasures.com. Guests can also call the Gasparilla Ticket Line at 251-8844 to purchase. A customer service representative is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.