By Annabelle Caraway

Most people don’t think of pirates as do-gooders, but a group of SouthShore residents are proving that’s not true.

A local krewe, based out of SouthShore, is looking for new members and continued growth. The Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is an all-women-run krewe that participates in local events and raises money for charities.

It was established in 2000 by a group of women from Ruskin and Apollo Beach. Currently, it has 60 members and is constantly growing. A great way to learn more is by visiting its website, kreweofcharlottedeberry.com. For example, members wear female pirate attire that spans centuries of changing fashion, representing all ages and ethnicities.

Last month, the group raised $1,800 for Thompson Elementary School in order to help underprivileged students have a great start to the school year.

Besides charity events, members also volunteer and sponsor an annual golf tournament in February to raise money to give scholarships for students. The scholarships help with college tuition and any other fees.

The Krewe of Charlotte de Berry meets every second Tuesday of the month from September to August. The requirements are $300 in dues and $100 for a float assessment.

Along with meetings, the krewe also participates in six parades each year.

“When I first moved here, I got involved. It’s an all-female krewe. However, it’s not just a krewe, it is a sisterhood,” said Maggie Williams, captain of the Krewe of Charlotte de Berry.

Williams has been involved for six years and worked her way through the board positions to finally become captain. This is her first year as captain and she is already ready to accomplish goals and keep improving her krewe.

“It is such a good way to get involved in the community and participate in our monthly fundraisers,” said Williams.

Visit kreweofcharlottedeberry.com for upcoming events and details on how to join.