Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Yoga Classes At Center Place

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon is hosting regular yoga classes. Holy Yoga Flow will take place on Saturday, August 7 from 8-9 a.m. and is geared towards beginners. Hatha Yoga Flow is also on August 7 from 10-11 a.m. and is for both beginners and intermediate yogis. An evening yoga class is available on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 26 from 7-8 p.m. Evening yoga is also suitable for both beginners and intermediate yogis.

All yoga classes are $20. To register, call Center Place on 685-8888.

Granny’s Attic Sale At St. Andrew’s UMC

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is hosting its Granny’s Attic Summer Sale on Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and take a look at its gently used merchandise, including books, games, kitchen items, home decor, accessories and more.

It is also seeking vendors for its Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30. For more information, call the church office at 689-6849, email info@saumc.net or visit www.saumc.net.

Center Place Presents Animal Safari Stories

Travel around the world and experience animated folktales about animals that teach us life lessons. Katie Adams’ storytelling show includes mime movement, a variety of rhythm instruments, a beautiful jungle backdrop and audience participation with animal movements and sounds.

The stories in this popular show are Anansi and his Six Sons, from Africa; Coyote and the Laughing Butterflies, from the Southwestern United States; Papagayo, from the Amazon rainforest; and The Crocodile’s Tale, from the Philippines.

Performances will take place on Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4 at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. shows will be pajama parties. The tickets are priced at $5 each and need to be purchased from Center Place by calling 685-8888.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Upcoming Events

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is holding its general meetings in the clubhouse located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon on Thursday, August 5 and Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m.

Wild Thing Bowling is taking place on Sunday, August 29 from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $12 and sponsorship of the event is available for $50. Tickets and more information are available at www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meetings

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 10 at 6:30p.m. All like-minded individuals are welcome to attend the meeting at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer will be the guest speaker.

Please RSVP on Mobilize or www.easthillsboroughdems.org; for questions, call 677-8300 and leave a message.

Community Events At New Hope Church

A lot of exciting events are taking place at New Hope Church in Brandon. One event the church is offering is a Friday Night Courtyard Concert on Friday, August 13 at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. The event will be a family-friendly evening filled with music and fellowship.

This is a great opportunity to invite your friends and neighbors to a socially distanced evening of great local music talent. There will be food truck favors and ice cream available for purchase.

Another event is the church’s Food Co-Op, which will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the New Hope Life Center. One food unit, costing $5, will consist of a hefty amount of produce and a dozen eggs. You do not need to attend New Hope to participate—everyone is welcome.

Orders must be submitted by 11 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the Food Co-Op date.

For more information on the New Hope events, call 689-4161 or visit findnewhope.com.

Valrico Native Graduates From The U.S. Naval Academy

Jessica Jenkins of Valrico successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ens. She is a graduate of Bloomingdale Senior High School.

B Street Market Place Is Looking For Vendors

B Street Market Place will be starting in October and running through April, skipping January, and it is looking for vendors for the events. The markets will be held at Keller Williams Realty, located at 2350 E. SR 60 in Valrico, on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration fee is $40 per market or if you register for all six markets in advance the rate is reduced to $35.

Please reach out to the Brownlee Group at 413-4229 for more information.

Make Your Own Bath Bomb At Center Place

Center Place’s yoga mother and daughter duo from Well Rooted Wellness will be teaching guests how to create their own bath bombs. The class will take place on Thursday, September 16 from 6-9 p.m. at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

The cost for the class is $40 and includes wine, food and supplies for making bath bombs. To register for the class, call Center Place on 685-8888.

Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Groups Now Meeting

Care partners of those with any type of memory loss, whether family, friends or professionals, need to be equipped with the knowledge to best support their loved ones. A great way to learn and share are the new hybrid Alzheimer’s Association support groups, which are now being held via Zoom and in person at Tessera of Brandon.

One is an evening group and the other is midday. The evening group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. (Zoom meeting number: 897 6781 0479; password: evening). The midday meeting is on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. (Zoom meeting number: 869 4044 7508; password: support).

Tessera of Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. Call 607-6880 for more information.

Chill Cawfee Hosts Wellness Luncheons

Chill Cawfee will be presenting monthly Wellness Luncheons with Dr. Kelly King at Releaf MD. The luncheons will answer questions about CBD medical marijuana, ailments that qualify, products that are available at dispensaries and the processing of state information.

Dates for upcoming luncheons are Saturday, August 21 and Saturday, September 18. The luncheons will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The luncheon charge is $5, which will include pizza from Rosati’s, and space is limited.

For more information and a list of in-store events, visit www.chillcawfee.com or follow its Facebook page @chillcawfee.