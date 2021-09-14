Those seeking new titles for their reading lists could join Campo Family YMCA’s book club in Valrico every month. The group is open to all YMCA members and meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.; the next one will be on Tuesday, October 12.

Cyndi Waring, member experience advisor at Campo Family YMCA, shared how the book club came into fruition.

“Years ago, when I was in a different position, our executive director at the time had asked each of us to start a small group for members, one that would connect us to them as well as one that would grow and cultivate relationships,” Waring said.

Currently, the group consists of 16 people. Members can join the group at any time. Participants bring their choice of titles along with a short synopsis of each to share with the group. The goal of this small group is to read the book that had been chosen the month previous by the group and to discuss it.

Waring stated that the book club likes to choose a variety of books and, as a group, come up with a list. For the month of September, The Guest List by Lucy Foley will be discussed. In October, it will be Josiah’s Fire by Tahni Cullen; in November, Send for Me by Lauren Fox; and in December, The Son Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton.

Waring mentioned what makes this program unique in addition to all of the others that Campo Family YMCA offers to its members: “This group is a great opportunity for our members from all walks of life, backgrounds, cultures and so forth to connect with each other over something that they have in common such as reading.”

During the month of September, the membership fee is being waved.

For more information, visit www.tampaymca.org. If you have questions, contact Waring at cyndi.waring@tampaymca.org. Campo Family YMCA is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico and can be reached at 684-1371.