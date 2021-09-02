David Weekley Homes, one of the nation’s largest privately held home builders, celebrated a significant milestone with its 5,000th home closing since launching in the Tampa area in 1996.

“We are thrilled to have delighted 5,000 families in the Tampa area with the home of their dreams over the past 25 years,” said Mike Foster, division president with David Weekley Homes in Tampa. “Thanks to the hard work of our team members, we’ve been able to achieve this special feat, and we look forward to serving many more homebuyers.”

Weekley’s 5,000th home in Tampa was purchased by the Meszaros-Szabo family in the community of Persimmon Park, located in Wesley Chapel. The Meszaros-Szabos immigrated to the United States from Hungary in 2015 and have enjoyed building a life in Pasco County with their three daughters.

“In the past six years, we’ve been concentrating on giving our girls the best education possible, being part of the local community and building our reputation and credit,” said Istvan Meszaros-Szabo. “Last October, we visited the Persimmon Park model home, and it was love at first sight. We decided to trust David Weekley Homes and have our first home in the United States through them. We can hardly wait to start the next chapter of our lives.”

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 19 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes ‘America’s Best Builder,’ ‘National Housing Quality Award’ and ‘National Builder of the Year.’ Weekley has also appeared 15 times on FORTUNE magazine’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For®’ list. Since its inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes.

For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

Homebuyers interested in learning more about David Weekley Homes in Tampa can contact 774-4155.