The Tony Baroni Team has found a way to help out the local community and give back to its customers during these challenging times.

Led by FishHawk residents Tony and Kellie Baroni, the 18-member team with Keller Williams Realty has offices in Tampa Bay and Orlando and recently started quarterly Call In To Win giveaways where anyone can call in on a set date and enter to win a prize ranging from tickets to professional sporting events to vacation getaways and fishing charters. For each giveaway, the group donates anywhere from $2-$5 per caller to a local charity in need.

“One giveaway we raised over $1,800 for ECHO and the last one we did $500 to Seeds of Hope,” said Kellie, the team’s recruiter.

The call-ins have also supported High 5, Inc. (formerly BSAC), Operation Lotus, the Humane Society and more.

“The Tony Baroni Team are just not in the business of helping people with all of their real estate needs,” said Kellie. “We want to create lasting relationships and gain forever clients. We believe others deserve ‘The Promise’ of the best real estate experience as well and we feel that old-fashioned customer service philosophy is dying, and we are determined to keep it thriving in our business.”

The team has always let its clients know how much it values them, and approximately 80 percent of its business comes from referrals.

“Before the pandemic hit, we were doing quarterly Client Appreciation Events for our past clients to celebrate them,” said Kellie. “We have done so many fun events in the past, then the pandemic hit and, like many businesses, we had to shift quickly.”

Serving all of Central Florida, which includes the borders with St. Pete and Clearwater Beaches to the west, Daytona Beach to Vero Beach to the east, south to Sarasota and north to The Villages and Ocala.

Anyone interested in learning more about the team is encouraged to sign up for the quarterly newsletter that offers local real estate information, what’s happening around the Bay, the next big giveaway and more. Register for the newsletter at www.tonybaroni.com/tbbuzz/ or call 425-1400.

The next Call In To Win giveaway will take place in October, and in December the giveaway will consist of one prize every hour for a day. Follow the team on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.tonybaroni.com for all the details.