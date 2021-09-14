There is no better place to spend a glorious autumn day than at the 10th annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze hosted by the Futch family on their beautiful Single R Ranch in Plant City. The country fun will take place from Saturday, October 9 to Sunday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are asked to exit the ranch by 6 p.m.

Futch Entertainment’s Fox Squirrel Corn Maze features a corn maze, pumpkins for sale, a sightseeing hayride, games and an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors. While at the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze, you can also enjoy refreshing lemonade, tea or water from one of the amazing vendors. If you time it correctly, you might be able to listen to some toe-tapping bluegrass from the Duck Wallow Lane bluegrass band.

Next, get a snack from the Pioneer Kitchen. You can then head over and check out the yard games, which will include things such as corn hole, the gigantic slingshot, Squirrel Chute, Dummy Steer Ropin’, badminton or duck races.

Janet Futch said, “This is our 10th annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze. We offer great outdoor family fun. We also have a beautiful display of pumpkins for your fall decorating.”

Futch added, “The corn maze design is sponsored in part by Driscoll’s. We give scholarships or donations to the Geomatic Student Association at the University of Florida. They are the ones that design it and lay it out.”

Admission to the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is $11 plus tax for adults 18 years and older and $10 plus tax for children 3 to 17 years old. Children 2 years old and younger are admitted for free. Parking is free.

The Admission Booth accepts Visa and MasterCard. Vendors only accept cash and there are no ATMs on site.

The Single R Ranch is located at 3002 Charlie Taylor Rd. in historic Plant City. For more information on the 10th annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze, please visit http://futchentertainment.com/the-fox-squirrel-corn-maze/. Make sure to follow it on Facebook @ @fscornmaze and Instagram @foxsquirrelcornmaze.